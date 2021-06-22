Erik Brady: Michael Healy found huge success with 'High School Musical.' 'College Bowl'? Not so much

Tonight the "College Bowl" is back on network TV for the first time in decades. Michael Healy will be watching.
He appeared on the quiz show in 1970 with three classmates from Canisius College. It did not go well.
Not to worry. His experience with television would get better: Healy would go on to develop more than 100 movies for the Disney Channel, including the megahit “High School Musical” and its sequels.
The old show was called "GE College Bowl," as in General Electric. The new show is called "Capital One College Bowl," as in the bank. It debuts on NBC tonight at 10 p.m. with Peyton Manning as quizmaster.
Wait, the guy who won Super Bowls as quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos is now asking egghead questions? Well, yes. And why not? Jocks venturing into the arts is pretty much the plot of “High School Musical.”
Quiz shows aren’t really the arts, of course, but they do pose questions about them. Healy recalls one particular "College Bowl" question about philosophy, mostly because he got it hilariously wrong.
“The question was something like, ‘Who was the author who wrote works with such frightening titles as ‘Fear and Trembling’ and ‘Sickness Unto Death?’ ” he says. “For some reason my mind froze like Lake Erie before the ice boom.”
The correct answer: Soren Kierkegaard, Danish philosopher – not Chico Buarque, Brazilian singer. Healy can’t recall how that name somehow popped into his head.
To make matters worse, a contestant from the University of South Florida not only had the right answer but offered it with excruciatingly precise pronunciation. Healy can still hear each syllable ringing in his ears.
Final score: South Florida 270, Canisius 150.
“It was my fault we lost, no question about that,” Healy says. “I was the captain of the team.”
Healy, 72, would go from Canisius College to Harvard University, where he earned a master’s in English, and then to the Courier-Express, where he became a columnist. How he got from Buffalo to Hollywood is a story that Buffalo News reporter Tim O’Shei told beautifully here in 2016.
Healy got his big break from Gregg Maday, his Canisius classmate in high school and college. Maday had become an executive at Warner Brothers, and he hired Healy to develop TV movies there. That led, years later, to Healy’s 16-year run at Disney, where “High School Musical” made Mickey Mouse a happy rodent.
The “HSM” franchise includes sequels and series and video games and more. Entertainment Weekly summed it up as a “billion-dollar hit across screens big and small thanks to a love of song, dance, and happy endings. And that’s pure, old-fashioned showbiz.”
Quiz shows are showbiz, too, and "College Bowl" is so old-fashioned that it began on radio. That was 1953; it moved to TV, on CBS, in 1959. It ran there until 1963, and then on NBC through 1970. That’s the year Canisius competed.
Now "College Bowl" is back on network TV, after iterations elsewhere in the intervening years. Manning will host with his older brother, Cooper, as his sidekick. They are also among the producers of the show with baby brother Eli, Super Bowl-winning quarterback of the New York Giants.
This comes just weeks after another Super Bowl winner, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, guested as host of "Jeopardy!" So QBs are having a bit of a moment in the game-show world. Who knows? Maybe Josh Allen can quarterback a revival of "The Gong Show" someday.
The Wall Street Journal calls this new version of "College Bowl" “a smart comeback.” Healy plans to watch.
“I’m sure,” he says, “they’ll be smarter than we ever were.”
Not that his memories of the college trip are all bad. “Going to New York on someone else’s dime at that age,” he says, “was pretty spectacular.”
As it happens, "GE College Bowl" was then taped in the same building as "The Tonight Show." Young Healy couldn’t resist having a look around.
“I snuck into the studio and sat in the interviewee chair,” he says. “I looked down and thought, ‘Wouldn’t that be great?’ But it never happened in real life.”
Except that it sort of did. Decades later Healy had a hand in casting Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens as the stars of “High School Musical” –and they have sat in the interviewee chair on "The Tonight Show" more than a few times.
That makes Michael Healy, quiz-show loser, a musical-chairs winner.