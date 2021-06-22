Erik Brady: Michael Healy found huge success with 'High School Musical.' 'College Bowl'? Not so much

Tonight the "College Bowl" is back on network TV for the first time in decades. Michael Healy will be watching.

He appeared on the quiz show in 1970 with three classmates from Canisius College. It did not go well.

Not to worry. His experience with television would get better: Healy would go on to develop more than 100 movies for the Disney Channel, including the megahit “High School Musical” and its sequels.

The old show was called "GE College Bowl," as in General Electric. The new show is called "Capital One College Bowl," as in the bank. It debuts on NBC tonight at 10 p.m. with Peyton Manning as quizmaster.

Wait, the guy who won Super Bowls as quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos is now asking egghead questions? Well, yes. And why not? Jocks venturing into the arts is pretty much the plot of “High School Musical.”

Quiz shows aren’t really the arts, of course, but they do pose questions about them. Healy recalls one particular "College Bowl" question about philosophy, mostly because he got it hilariously wrong.