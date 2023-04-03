We lost the great Mark Russell the other day, dean of American political satirists in a line of princely succession that runs through Mark Twain and Will Rogers.

Twain lived briefly in Buffalo. Rogers got his start in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show. And Russell? He was all ours: Born here, raised here, schooled here.

Sure, he left us for Washington. (How could he not? That’s where his joke writers were: “100 in the Senate and 435 in the House.”) Even so, there’s a sense in which he never really left his hometown. Buffalo was in him, always.

Here’s proof: Once Russell made his mark nationally, he did his PBS comedy specials live from Buffalo. That gig lasted 30 laugh-filled years. Moreover, he and his wife, Ali, spent their summers on Chautauqua Lake since the late 1970s.

“My heart is in Washington,” Russell liked to say, “but my soul is in Buffalo.”

That’s a lifetime in 11 words. He had a gift for aphorism.

And for comic timing, too. That gift stayed with him to the end: He died, at 90, on the same day Donald Trump got indicted. Russell always updated his comedy shows on the fly as warranted by the news of the day, so we can assume he was writing new material even as he arrived at the Pearly Gates.

He retired twice. The first came in 2010, at age 78, with a performance at the Chautauqua Institution, but retirement didn’t take. “So I unretired,” he said. “I’m in extra innings.”

He retired again, this time for good, two days before the 2016 presidential election. He was 84 and figured the time was right: If Hillary won, he had already told his fill of Clinton jokes. (More often about Bill, but still.) And if Trump prevailed, that would present a different set of problems.

I visited Russell at his Washington home a few weeks after the 2016 election, for a story to run in USA Today just before Inauguration Day. The question at hand: Whither political satire in the age of Trump?

“Originally you had real news and satire,” Russell told me then. “Now we only have satire and fake news. The guy who hosted a reality show has rendered reality obsolete, which is too complicated for me. If I was starting out, I’d have to tackle it. But now, I don’t really care.”

As usual, Russell was ahead of the game. The Washington Post ran a story the other day that made the same point, only with the benefit of hindsight. It said that Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” has lost some of its relevancy because “satire requires its target to at least aspire to something like seriousness or consistency,” and this basic condition went unmet during the Trump years.

That story ran on Friday, the same day the Post’s front page carried news of Trump’s indictment and of Russell’s passing. The headline on his obituary styled Russell as the “D.C. political satirist with a star-spangled piano.”

Ah, yes, the piano. He took lessons as a child from Irving Shire, a noted Buffalo bandleader. “I was Irving Shire’s worst student,” Russell once said, “but you can accomplish a lot with three chords and a little help from the politicians.”

He got more than a little help from Richard Nixon. Russell was already a long-running hit among the cognoscenti of Washington, but the Watergate scandal afforded him a national profile. His first PBS special in Buffalo came in the wake of Nixon’s 1974 resignation. In one of those delicious coincidences of history, Shire’s son David composed the score for the 1976 Watergate movie “All the President’s Men.”

Russell attended St. Paul’s School in Kenmore and then Canisius High School. He left Buffalo at 18, briefly tried a couple of colleges, then joined the Marines. “After the nuns and the Jesuits,” he said, “boot camp was anticlimactic.”

He began playing the piano at clubs near the Marine base in Quantico, Va. After his discharge, he sang at a strip joint in Washington. It wasn’t his first time inside such an establishment; he recalled sneaking into Buffalo’s Palace Burlesk Theatre a time or two in his youth. “But of course only to see the comedians,” he said.

Pretty soon Russell moved up to the Carroll Arms Hotel, where Capitol Hill staffers of the Eisenhower era enjoyed his patter and song parodies. Then he got a two-week engagement that turned into a 20-year run at the highfalutin Shoreham Hotel. That’s where he was playing when the wonders of Watergate bewildered Washington. “George McGovern knew something suspicious was going on,” Russell said then, “when he picked up a grapefruit and got a dial tone.”

This was an age when Johnny Carson ruled late night while rarely dabbling in political humor. Now political jokes are a staple of TV’s many late-night monologues. Think of it as the Mark Russell Effect.

“When Nixon resigned,” he often said, “I had to go back to writing my own material.”

Russell always wrote his own jokes, of course, and kept them in fat notebooks going back decades. The National Comedy Center, in Jamestown, has selections of Russell’s handwritten lyrics on display. (He was a founding member of the center’s advisory board.) The center ought to archive the notebooks, too. They are a time capsule of American political history, as told through barbed jokes, bridging the eras from Joe McCarthy to Kevin McCarthy.

Russell lived in a Washington neighborhood called Cleveland Park, as in Grover Cleveland. (Other Washingtonians think of Cleveland as a former president of the United States, but Russell always thought of him first as a former mayor of Buffalo.) Mark and Ali Russell hosted legendary St. Patrick’s Day parties at their home; he would play Irish tunes on the piano while famous guests gathered round with their Guinness and sang along.

Some years ago, Mark and Ali hosted a reception for Canisius High School alumni who lived nearby. My wife worked downtown, nearer to his home, so she arrived before I did. (Keep in mind that Canisius is an all-boys school.) Mark answered the doorbell and offered a comic leer. “You weren’t in my class,” he said. “I would have remembered you.”

Remembering was a Russell specialty. He never forgot a joke or a friend. John Corr was a high school classmate who played sax in Russell’s jazz band in the late 1940s. When Corr died, in August 2015, Russell went to the funeral. He was staying at his summer home in Chautauqua at the time and had read Corr’s obit in The Buffalo News – by mistake. Mark and Ali got the New York Times delivered daily, but on this one day of that summer the delivery person left The News instead.

Russell sidled into his pew at St. Mark’s in North Buffalo, and said loud enough for those around him to hear, “John was the only one of us who could read music.” Soft laughter washed over the mourners.

Russell was active in his parish in Washington. He emceed dinners for Catholic Charities and headlined galas to raise money for retired nuns. He was a great comic and a good man. These are qualities that don’t always coincide.

The knock on Russell, in some quarters, was that his political humor wasn’t angry enough. Lewis Black is our angriest comedian, and he told the National Comedy Center that this criticism is a fundamental misunderstanding of Russell’s comic genius. The prim bowtie and genial grin and tinkly piano “made the savagery of his humor seem lighthearted as he took apart his targets through a thousand paper cuts.”

Russell was beloved by Democrats and Republicans alike, even as he mocked them. Reporters often asked about his party affiliation. “I’m a confused independent,” he would say, “but I can be bought.”

It is a gag squarely in the tradition of Twain and Rogers.

Twain: “Suppose you were an idiot. And suppose you were a member of Congress. But I repeat myself.”

Rogers: “I never lack for material when Congress is in session.”

Russell: “Congress tried to pass a resolution commemorating Cinco de Mayo, but they couldn’t agree on the date.”

When Russell was still cracking wise, well into his 80s, he was often asked how long he planned to keep going. He had a stock answer: “Until I die,” he said. “Or the audience does.”

True to his word, Russell kept performing song parodies online for years after his official retirement. Hey, a joker’s got to joke.

All of which brings us back to his immortal line about having his heart in Washington but his soul in Buffalo. His soul has a new address now. And we’re pretty sure he’s leaving an audience of angels laughing in the celestial aisles.

The sounds of laughter and of music are as close as mere mortals can get to heaven on earth. Mark Russell, God bless him, gave us both.