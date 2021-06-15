Erik Brady: Eric Andersen sang of being forgotten. Some fellow WNYers won't let that happen

The melancholy and mystery of all that are among the many elements that make “The Songpoet” sing. Folk music fans everywhere will want to see it, but doubly so in Buffalo: This is a documentary about a local legend who somehow isn’t one.

Andersen, 78, was born in Pittsburgh and moved to Amherst with his family in 1951, when he was 8. Early on he learned to love art at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery. He taught himself to play guitar and then, while at Amherst High School, formed his own folk group. They once sang at a hootenanny at the old Glen Casino, in Williamsville. And Andersen has been a public performer ever since.

Not long after, he hitchhiked to San Francisco. There he met the Beat poets – and found his voice. This is where the documentary begins, and it follows him next to the burgeoning folk scene in Greenwich Village. Once Lamont and Sackett made the choice to begin Andersen’s story at that pivotal moment in San Francisco, they wanted to maintain the momentum of the film. So footage on Andersen’s formative years, in and around Buffalo, ended up on the cutting-room floor.

“Eric is someone who never looks to the past,” Lamont says. “He is always looking ahead. And we wanted the film to keep moving forward, too.”