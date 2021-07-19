Eric Wood returns to Buffalo Bills radio booth this season

Eric Wood will be back as the radio analyst on Buffalo Bills games carried by WGR-AM and the Bills Radio Network this season after a year in which Steve Tasker replaced him because of Wood’s travel difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a source close to the situation confirmed.

When Tasker, the former Bills special teams star, stepped in last season to work alongside play-by-play announcer John Murphy in a year in which the Bills made it to the AFC title game, he made it clear to Wood he would give up the role when the former Bills center could do the broadcasts again.

Wood was unable to do the games last season because of his inability to get to Buffalo from his Kentucky home safely while also traveling from Atlantic Coast Conference games he covered. The announcers didn't travel to road games last season.

The 2019 season was the first in 22 years that Tasker had weekends free. He was let go by CBS at the end of the 2018 season after 21 years as an analyst or sideline reporter.

Wood, a very popular Bill who retired after the 2017 season because of a neck injury, impressed as a radio analyst in his first season in the booth in 2019.

A first-round draft choice in 2009, Wood started at center for the Bills for 120 games until his retirement.

Tasker will continue his other broadcasting duties involving the Bills, including as co-host of the daily show “One Bills Live” that is simulcast on WGR and MSG.

