 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eric Wood returns to Buffalo Bills radio booth this season
0 comments
top story

Eric Wood returns to Buffalo Bills radio booth this season

Support this work for $1 a month
Eric Wood (copy)

Eric Wood will return to the radio as the analyst for Bills games.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Eric Wood will be back as the radio analyst on Buffalo Bills games carried by WGR-AM and the Bills Radio Network this season after a year in which Steve Tasker replaced him because of Wood’s travel difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a source close to the situation confirmed.

When Tasker, the former Bills special teams star, stepped in last season to work alongside play-by-play announcer John Murphy in a year in which the Bills made it to the AFC title game, he made it clear to Wood he would give up the role when the former Bills center could do the broadcasts again.

Wood was unable to do the games last season because of his inability to get to Buffalo from his Kentucky home safely while also traveling from Atlantic Coast Conference games he covered. The announcers didn't travel to road games last season.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month
Bills radio booth (copy)

Buffalo Bills radio play-by-play announcer John Murphy, left,  and color commentator Steve Tasker call the Bills and the Arizona Cardinals from Bills Stadium. Tasker had been filling in last season for Eric Wood, who couldn't travel because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2019 season was the first in 22 years that Tasker had weekends free. He was let go by CBS at the end of the 2018 season after 21 years as an analyst or sideline reporter.

Wood, a very popular Bill who retired after the 2017 season because of a neck injury, impressed as a radio analyst in his first season in the booth in 2019.

A first-round draft choice in 2009, Wood started at center for the Bills for 120 games until his retirement.

Tasker will continue his other broadcasting duties involving the Bills, including as co-host of the daily show “One Bills Live” that is simulcast on WGR and MSG.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Madonna announces release date for her new concert film

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

TV Critic

Alan Pergament has had a variety of roles at The News since 1970, including as a news and sports reporter. He has been the TV columnist since 1982, with more than year off for good behavior. He is a member of the national Television Critics Association.

Related to this story

Eric Wood to replace Mark Kelso on Bills' radio broadcasts
Buffalo Bills News | NFL

Eric Wood to replace Mark Kelso on Bills' radio broadcasts

  • Updated

Former Buffalo Bills center Eric Wood will replace Mark Kelso as the color analyst alongside play-by-play man John Murphy on the broadcast on WGR and the Bills radio network this upcoming season, the National Football League team announced today. Wood, a popular player who retired at the end of the 2017 season after nine seasons because of a career-ending

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News