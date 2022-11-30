Don't feel sorry for Al Michaels, he's enjoying being a pioneer on Prime Video

Al Michaels has had a historic sports career but still can experience things that have never happened in broadcasting.

NFL fans, who normally turn to Twitter to bash even the best announcers, tweeted they felt sorry for him calling a couple of early dog games on Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” schedule.

It might have been the first time in history anyone on Twitter felt sorry for an announcer, even if it was only done half-seriously.

Michaels, who will be alongside analyst Kirk Herbstreit for Thursday’s game between the visiting Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots on Prime Video and WKBW-TV (Channel 7), wasn’t buying the need for sympathy he received for calling Indianapolis’ 12-9 overtime victory over Denver on Oct. 6 and Washington’s 12-7 win over Chicago the following week.

“It’s funny,” he said in a telephone interview. “I have done 800 or so NFL games. I’ve done some fantastic games. I’ve done some horrible games. I have had one of the great jobs in the history of mankind, they treat me great, I love what I’m doing. Feeling sorry for me. Why? I’m doing what I love to do and every game can’t be an overtime Super Bowl.”

At age 78, Michaels is essentially a broadcast pioneer working for the streaming service after decades as the voice of “Monday Night Football” and “Sunday Night Football.”

“I am a pioneer, but I’m doing exactly what I’ve been doing,” said Michaels. “It’s a different template. My grandkids go, ‘Pop pop, you’re in the forefront of all of this,’ and I understand that. It’s a different template but my job is to broadcast football games and there has been very little change in that regard. For me, it’s the same thing I’ve been doing since 1986 and before that doing college football.”

After decades in the business, he knows you can’t fool viewers when they are watching a dud game.

“I thought I reflected the feelings of most people watching those games,” said Michaels. “I said to somebody, ‘I can’t oversell this game. The game is not a good game. This is like selling a used Mazda and I can’t do that.’”

So he had some fun when Prime Video cameras caught fans fleeing the stadium and heading to the parking lot as the Indy-Denver game went into overtime with the score 9-9.

When Herbstreit asked, “How can they do that?” Michaels had a ready answer.

“They’ve seen enough,” replied Michaels. “Sometimes you just have to beat the traffic.”

Michaels thought his humorous statement shocked Herbstreit, his new prime-time broadcast partner after lengthy partnerships with the legendary John Madden and Cris Collinsworth.

At another point in one of the dud games, Michaels asked Herbstreit if it is possible sometimes for a game to be so bad that it is actually good?

Herbstreit immediately said, “No.”

“He never thought about it in those terms,” said Michaels. “Afterwards, he thought, ‘Now I know what you are talking about.' ”

Michaels said his partnership with Herbstreit, better known as a college football analyst, has been seamless.

“It reminded me when I worked with Madden and we had not worked together, but we heard each other hundreds of times,” said Michaels. “Same thing with Kirk. I’ve heard him do hundreds of games. He’s heard me do hundreds of games.

“People would say, does he really know the NFL? I’m going, he’s seen all these guys for years. He knows where they came from. He has more background on some of these guys than guys who just do the NFL.”

Nobody should feel sorry for Michaels as the Bills-Patriots starts what he views as a strong closing stretch of Prime Video games that includes a big game between NFC rivals San Francisco and Seattle on Dec. 15 and ends Dec. 29 with a Dallas-Tennessee regular season finale.

“These figured to be the top two teams in the division,” he said of the Bills and Patriots. “But then, all of a sudden, Miami has a great year. We didn’t see that coming. But obviously, the Bills are very much a Super Bowl contender. The Patriots got beat the other day (by Minnesota) in a tight game. This is huge for them in a division where three teams are already in front of you … Plus, it’s a division game. And it is big for Buffalo, too, because they are 0-2 in the division.”

The game also has a revenge factor as the Bills beat the Patriots two times out of three last season – including 47-17 in the playoffs – and didn’t need to punt in those victories. The Pats win over the Bills last year, 14-10, was a game in which they only passed three times in oppressive weather conditions in Highmark Stadium.

Michaels thinks weather-wise it could be deja vu all over again Thursday.

“It’s crazy, too, last year with the wind and everything, we may have that same scenario here Thursday night,” said Michaels. “There are supposed to be 40 mile per hour gusts.”

The windy weather would be an advantage to the Patriots.

“It would neutralize (Bills quarterback) Josh Allen,” said Michaels. “If that’s the case, it will have a lot to do with the game. You are going to have a ground game. I just see this being a close to the vest sort of game because of the conditions. It almost has to be. It can’t be an aerial circus. Not with 40 mile per hour winds. I think they are two pretty much evenly-matched teams.”

He’s an Allen fan.

“Terrific,” said Michaels. He also praised Bills coach Sean McDermott for changing the team’s culture and General Manager Brandon Beane for making really good deals.

“The key parts at the top are all there,” Michaels said. “The expectations in Buffalo are so high than anything less than going to and winning a Super Bowl is going to be disappointing.”

But Michaels knows as well as anyone how injuries and crazy bounces can change history in the NFL.

“The teams that win the Super Bowl are the teams that have the fewest impactful injuries normally,” he said. “Not every year, but it is hugely important. Look at the Los Angeles Rams last year.

“These teams are so close, games are determined by razor-thin stuff that happens. A crazy bounce at the end. Look at how the Bills lost the Minnesota game (a fumbled snap in the end zone). That stuff doesn’t happen. But it happened. That’s why we love sports. Maybe not if you are a Bills fan on that particular day … You think you’ve seen it all and then something happens. That is very much why I love what I do. Because there is an air of mystery. Nobody knows what is going to happen in any given game. Nobody.”

He recalled that Madden used to remark after all the preparation for a broadcast and all the analysis and predictions, “all of a sudden a game breaks out.”

“And that’s why we love it,” said Michaels. “To me, predictions are in the same realm as astrology.”

In other words, they are worth less than a used Mazda.