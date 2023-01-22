Don Postles set to return to Channel 4 anchor desk Monday

WIVB-TV (Channel 4) co-anchor Don Postles is returning to his customary seat next to Jacquie Walker at 6 p.m. Monday after more than three months off the air following the removal of a “low-grade cancerous tumor” on one of his saliva glands.

“I’m excited to get back in the studio as my recovery continues,” wrote Postles in a text.

He added it was Channel 4 General Manager Joe Abouzeid’s decision to have him initially only work the 6 p.m. newscast.

“I’m confident I’ll be teamed up with Jacquie on the 5 p.m. newscast soon,” Postles added.

He announced his condition and treatment in mid-October in a video carried on WIVB and social networks in which he added he was hopeful of a full recovery.

Postles said in October that he found the lump a few months earlier, which led him to see a specialist who made the diagnosis.

Postles has been a near constant on local TV news in Buffalo since the mid-1970s. In addition to the almost 30 years he has spent at WIVB, Postles was Irv Weinstein's co-anchor at Channel 7 before that. He has also anchored at Channel 2 after a brief stint in Fresno, Calif.