Paul J. Cambria and Darius G. Pridgen may be Buffalo’s unlikeliest team of entertainers.

Cambria, a feisty, high-profile criminal defense attorney since the 1970s, and Pridgen, an outspoken religious leader who is the president of Buffalo’s Common Council, will co-host the 61st annual Variety Kids Telethon on March 4 and 5.

From Lorne Greene to Paul Cambria: Variety Kids Telethon hits year 60 The annual Variety Kids Telethon, which has raised $40 million, will be broadcast live from 6 to 11 p.m. March 5 on WGRZ, Channel 2.

It will be the seventh year that the two hosts have cracked jokes, introduced guests and implored viewers to help ailing kids in a telethon that has raised more than $41 million since it first hit the Buffalo airwaves in 1962.

Cambria told The Buffalo News he is honored to help local children and thrilled to be working again with Pridgen, whom he called a “dynamic and sincere personality” who cares deeply about the cause.

Pridgen said he “never imagined” he would wind up as a telethon co-host with a famous defense lawyer.

“I love working with Paul. I grew up watching the telethon when it was on overnight. It was the one night my parents would let me stay up that late,” Pridgen said.

The two men “bring a lot of energy” and passion to the show, said telethon producer John Di Sciullo of WBBZ-TV.

He said he especially enjoys when Cambria sings “I’m A Little Teapot” and Pridgen brings a “magic wand” to the show and waves it over telephones in hopes of getting more people to call with donations.

The annual TV event, sponsored by Variety Club Tent #7, raises money for Oishei Children’s Hospital, the Variety Dr. Robert Warner Rehabilitation Center, and other charities that benefit local children.

It will be broadcast live from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. on March 4 on WGRZ-TV, channel 2. Then, the broadcast will resume the next day from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on WBBZ-TV, channel 67.1, cable 5.

The event, featuring singers, dancers and other entertainers, will stream online March 4 at wgrz.com and March 5 on the Variety Club of Buffalo’s Facebook page.

Organizers call the event the longest-running, locally produced telethon in the United States.

It will be staged at the Variety Club Headquarters, 6114 Broadway in Lancaster.

This year’s celebrity child is Avanyah White, 4, who suffers from tibial hypoplasia and had to have both legs amputated when she was 10 months old.

With help from surgeons and other staffers at Oishei Childrens Hospital, she walks on prosthetic limbs and is “thriving” as a preschooler, the Variety Club said.

Organizers said Avanyah is one of thousands of children over the past six decades who have been helped with money raised at the telethons.

The event will feature appearances by WGRZ personalities Maryalice Demler, Scott Levin, Melissa Holmes, Pete Gallivan, Claudine Ewing and Patrick Hammer. WBBZ personalities Judge Penny Wolfgang, Tony Farina, Constance Caldwell and Tony Billoni will also take part, in addition to other local TV personalities.

Musical performers will include Frankie Scinta, Josh Vacanti, Kimera Lattimore, Mo Porter, Van Taylor & Taylor Made Jazz, Nerds Gone Wild, the Buffalo Touch polka band and choirs from True Bethel Baptist Church and Mount Olive Baptist Church.

Rick Hamister is the honorary chairman for this year’s event, and Frank Lignos and Bill Simon are co-chairmen.

Information on how to donate online and by telephone is available on the varietybuffalo.org website.

Variety Club officials said the event prospers because of donations “from tens of thousands of Western New Yorkers who watch and pledge their support each year, along with corporate partners.”

Including $46,000 from Buffalo News readers who purchased Kids Day newspapers at local Tops Markets stores, the Telethon raised more than $906,000 in 2022.

Organizers said this year’s broadcast will honor many “Hometown Heroes” who helped the region endure difficult times in 2022, including the racist mass shooting that took 10 Black lives in May, and the December blizzard that killed 47 people.