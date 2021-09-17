Clarence writer David McMahon is a big part of 'Muhammad Ali' documentary

Clarence High School graduate David McMahon spent five years learning just about everything about Muhammad Ali.
Even viewers who think they know everything about “The Greatest” athlete of the 20th century might learn more by watching the four-part series co-written by McMahon and his wife, Sarah Burns. It runs at 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday on WNED-TV, the local PBS affiliate.
Another production directed by McMahon’s famous father-in-law, award-winning documentarian Ken Burns, “Muhammad Ali” is as riveting as many of the charismatic boxer’s classic bouts.
The series explores the significant moments in Ali’s controversial life, including his court fight after refusing to be drafted during the Vietnam War; his devotion to Islam; his winning the heavyweight title three times; his battle with Parkinson’s; and his eventually becoming so loved he was chosen to light the 1996 Olympic flame.
That moment became a symbol to many of how Ali, once loathed by many Americans, became seen as being on the right side of history.
Sunday’s enlightening opener explores his childhood in Louisville, Ky., and features some never-before photos, film footage and home movies from friends and a neighbor.
With the guidance of family members, legendary sportswriters, former boxers, biographers, historians, pop culture and religious scholars and poets, the documentary illustrates several contradictions in Ali’s life.
He could be incredibly kind and incredibly cruel.
He was sponsored by a syndicate of white Kentuckians who wanted to shield him from mob influence and yet he was drawn to the teaching of Elijah Muhammad, a Black nationalist.
A devoted follower of the Muslim faith, he had a history of womanizing and boxing that was against Elijah Muhammad’s teachings.
However, he ultimately admitted some mistakes, including abandoning his friend and mentor Malcolm X and ridiculing his boxing nemesis, Joe Frazier, in ugly ways.
The three classic Ali-Frazier fights are featured. Sportswriter Robert Lipsyte notes that Ali’s loss to Frazier in their first fight had the benefit of perhaps making him look more human.
The final “Thrilla in Manila,” in which they pummeled each other to exhaustion and near death, illustrates the sport’s brutality and undoubtedly led to Ali’s decline into Parkinson’s disease.
In a telephone interview, McMahon said he, his wife and his father-in-law weren’t looking to make the definitive Ali documentary, but rather the most comprehensive one.
Ali’s decision to change his name from Cassius Clay and join the Nation of Islam is naturally a significant part of the story.
“I don't know when he joined the Nation of Islam, how many people knew that much about the Nation of Islam,” said McMahon.
“You have to remember that he was extremely young when he came into all this notoriety, and I think there was still a lot of identity-seeking going on. And he's crafting this public persona, not unlike a Bob Dylan. I mean, he's grabbing from Gorgeous George, he's grabbing from Sugar Ray Robinson. He's maybe a little from Little Richard and he's shaping his public persona.
“At the same time, he’s discovered the Nation of Islam and he's very quietly becoming more immersed in activities around the Nation of Islam and figuring out his faith. And his life kind of becomes a spiritual journey … He's on a climb towards the heavyweight championship and he is a young man still figuring out who he is.”
McMahon said Ali, who died in 2016, made it easier for the filmmakers to examine his flaws after he eventually regretted his treatment of Malcolm X, Frazier and women.
“He did sort of publicly in a generous way share how it was he thought he was flawed and then made it where we weren't digging around under rocks, looking for them,” said McMahon. “I mean, everybody's flawed.”
McMahon noted Ali was loathed for refusing induction into the Army at a time the Vietnam War was still popular, and for associating with a Black nationalist sect.
“I think the hot feelings about those issues had died down by the time that he fought Joe Frazier,” said McMahon. “I also think perhaps some people admired him for standing on principle.”
McMahon said “undeniably” his victory over George Foreman to reclaim the heavyweight title after being banished from boxing for three and a half years was “especially a good story” as people watched across the world on cross circuit television and famous writers Norman Mailer, Hunter S. Thompson and George Plimpton were attracted to cover a bout that had become a cultural moment beyond sports.
McMahon said it was probably tougher for Ali to win over an older generation entirely because of his braggadocio.
“But I think after a while, like, it would be hard not to fall for this guy,” said McMahon. “And then what he does in a life after boxing … It's the end of a long spiritual journey that again feels like it has a certain authenticity for a guy who was performing this sort of public showman thing early on.”
McMahon conceded watching the Manila fight and other bouts at the end of Ali’s career are difficult to stomach as his skills eroded.
“We all recoiled but I think that it was our obligation to show that and all its brutality,” said McMahon. “We didn't want to shy away from that … I hope by the time we get to that, we've done enough to make you compelled and care about this guy. We’ve made movies about war and war is brutal and there is some footage that is pretty gruesome. And if we care about our subjects, then we'll go into battle with them and it's just very much true about Muhammad.”
“The saddest thing to me, is hearing him talk after he fights Trevor Berbick. It's almost impossible to hear him say Father Time wins because his speech is slurred and so quiet and it's heartbreaking.”
McMahon, who previously co-wrote “The Central Park Five” and “Jackie Robinson” with his wife, hopes the documentary gives viewers a better understanding of how Ali’s boxing is informed by his faith and vice versa.
“We had seen films about single chapters in his life, a boxing match, a fight with the federal government, but what we had never seen was all of these threads braided together to give the complete portrait. I don't think often that we think too deeply about how his faith informed his refusal to be inducted into the Army to why did he have so much courage as he stepped into the ring against George Foreman, who everybody thought would annihilate him.
“Some have said it was his faith. He believed that Allah was in his corner. I just think that all these chapters are informed by other chapters, and it was an opportunity for us to stitch them together and have a look at the full character.”
In the end, McMahon helps "Muhammad Ali" become another brilliant chapter in the legacy of Ken Burns documentaries.