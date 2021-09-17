Clarence writer David McMahon is a big part of 'Muhammad Ali' documentary

McMahon said “undeniably” his victory over George Foreman to reclaim the heavyweight title after being banished from boxing for three and a half years was “especially a good story” as people watched across the world on cross circuit television and famous writers Norman Mailer, Hunter S. Thompson and George Plimpton were attracted to cover a bout that had become a cultural moment beyond sports.

McMahon said it was probably tougher for Ali to win over an older generation entirely because of his braggadocio.

“But I think after a while, like, it would be hard not to fall for this guy,” said McMahon. “And then what he does in a life after boxing … It's the end of a long spiritual journey that again feels like it has a certain authenticity for a guy who was performing this sort of public showman thing early on.”

McMahon conceded watching the Manila fight and other bouts at the end of Ali’s career are difficult to stomach as his skills eroded.