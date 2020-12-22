Christmas movie by St. Joe's graduate airs Wednesday

This is the time of year to watch Christmas movies, which are seemingly everywhere on television.
There is an extra reason to watch one Christmas movie, “Dashing Home for Christmas,” which repeats at 7 p.m. Wednesday on cable’s UpTV.
Tim Kuryak, a St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute graduate who is formerly of North Tonawanda, wrote the movie that was filmed earlier this year north of Toronto. The first movie that Kuryak has written, it has aired several times during the holiday season.
Here’s the short summary of the two-hour film on the Spectrum TV guide: “Holiday traveling mishap forces a successful business consultant to find a way home with help from a stranger.”
The film is in the tradition of Hallmark or Lifetime Christmas movies where you pretty much know how everything is going to turn out even if you’ve never seen or heard of the actors in it.
There is one good thing to come out of it for me.
I’m aware of Kuryak now. After looking over his resume, I am surprised I didn’t know about him before this movie.
According to his biography, he has 20 years of experience in the industry and has “written, developed, produced and overseen thousands of hours of content for broadcast and cable networks.”
He is a 1995 Brown University graduate. Kuryak’s resume adds he began his career on Broadway, working for producer Cameron Mackintosh as the resident director of “Les Misérables” on Broadway and the national tour.
He has three other scripts in various stages of production for cable channels, including at least one more Christmas movie.
He also is an Emmy Award-nominated executive. His production and development credits including “Our Wedding Story” and “Expecting” for UPtv, “My 600-lb Life," “My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding,” “Gypsy Sisters,” “Something Borrowed, Something Blue,” “Virgin Diaries,” “Am I In a Relationship?” and “I’m with the Band.”
His executive producer credits include “Who Do You Think You Are?,” which was Emmy nominated, as well as “Little People,” “Big World, “What Not to Wear,” “Say Yes to the Dress” and “Toddlers & Tiaras,” and the international adaptations of “Beauty & the Geek,” “The Simple Life” and “Temptation Island.” His feature documentary credits include “Serving Life” and “Letters to Jackie.”
