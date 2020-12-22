Christmas movie by St. Joe's graduate airs Wednesday

This is the time of year to watch Christmas movies, which are seemingly everywhere on television.

There is an extra reason to watch one Christmas movie, “Dashing Home for Christmas,” which repeats at 7 p.m. Wednesday on cable’s UpTV.

Tim Kuryak, a St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute graduate who is formerly of North Tonawanda, wrote the movie that was filmed earlier this year north of Toronto. The first movie that Kuryak has written, it has aired several times during the holiday season.

Here’s the short summary of the two-hour film on the Spectrum TV guide: “Holiday traveling mishap forces a successful business consultant to find a way home with help from a stranger.”

The film is in the tradition of Hallmark or Lifetime Christmas movies where you pretty much know how everything is going to turn out even if you’ve never seen or heard of the actors in it.

There is one good thing to come out of it for me.

I’m aware of Kuryak now. After looking over his resume, I am surprised I didn’t know about him before this movie.