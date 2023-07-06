Chris Brown will begin the Buffalo Bills 2023 season as the “interim” radio play-by-play announcer as the regular voice of the Bills, John Murphy, continues his road to recovery from the stroke he had near the end of last season, the National Football League team announced Thursday morning.

“We continue to wish John and the Murphy family the best in his recovery,” the Bills said in a brief statement.

The “interim” label placed on Brown seemed to leave the door open for Murphy to return at some point this season.

Sources say Murphy’s recovery is going well but he will need to make much more significant improvement to be able to work Bills games this season in some capacity.

Murphy has previously said he was going to wait until late July before he decided whether to come back.

The announcement came about five weeks before the Bills first preseason game against Indianapolis at Highmark Stadium.

Brown, who works for the Bills and substituted for Murphy during the Bills’ regular season finale against New England and the team’s two playoff games, will continue in the WGR-AM booth on the Bills radio network alongside analyst Eric Wood, the former Bills center.

If Murphy is unable to eventually resume play-by-play duties, Brown gets a chance to impress enough in the role to make the Bills and WGR question whether they need to conduct a national search in 2024 for the next play-by-play radio announcer.

Murphy became ill before the highly anticipated “Monday Night Football” game Jan. 2 with the Cincinnati Bengals that ended up being canceled in the first quarter because of the horrific injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Murphy has been the Bills play-by-play announcer since the late Van Miller retired after the 2003 season. Before that, in the 1980s and the mid-1990s, Murphy was the analyst alongside Miller.