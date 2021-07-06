Charlie Specht to exit WKBW and join Buffalo News watchdog team

WKBW-TV’s (Channel 7) award-winning investigative reporter Charlie Specht is leaving the station after five years to return to his journalistic roots and take on the same investigative role at The Buffalo News.

Specht, who also talked with representatives of WGRZ-TV, will finish out his Channel 7 contract that runs until Aug. 20 and join The News on Aug. 23.

He will be the third high-profile WKBW member to exit the station in the last six months and the fifth to exit since mid-December.

Anchor Keith Radford retired from the station on June 30 after a career that almost lasted 34 years there. Anchor-reporter Madison Carter, who created quite an impact in less than three years at WKBW, left for an Atlanta station about six months ago.

In addition, former “AM Buffalo” co-host Linda Pellegrino retired last December after 30 years on the program and Ed Reilly retired in January after about 39 years as first a photographer and then a reporter.

“I have nothing but good things to say about Channel 7 and it was an honor to work with such passionate journalists to tell our viewers’ stories,” wrote Specht in an email.