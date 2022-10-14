Ch. 4's Don Postles hopeful of full recovery after removal of 'low-grade cancerous tumor'

WIVB-TV (Channel 4) co-anchor Don Postles explained Thursday that his recent absence has been due to the recent removal of a “low-grade cancerous tumor” on one of his saliva glands.

“That’s the bad news,” Postles said in a video carried on WIVB and social networks. “The good news is they believe they got it all and I don’t need any chemo or radiation.

“They are going to keep an eye on it, will keep checking and hopefully I’ll make a full recovery,” he added.

Postles said he found the lump a few months ago, which led him to see a specialist that made the diagnosis.

The video included post-surgery pictures.

“The bad thing about having that kind of surgery, which you are seeing by some of the pictures that I shared with my team, is that you have five fingers of nerves across your face and those nerves during the trauma can sometimes have to regenerate so I have full movement again of my mouth and my eyelid.

“And once that happens, I will be back in the anchor chair alongside my colleague Jacquie Walker. I can’t wait to get back, I feel like I am blessed, and I thank you for your well wishes and your concerns.”