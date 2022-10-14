Ch. 4's Don Postles hopeful of full recovery after removal of 'low-grade cancerous tumor'

WIVB-TV (Channel 4) co-anchor Don Postles explained Thursday that his recent absence has been due to the recent removal of a “low-grade cancerous tumor” on one of his saliva glands.
“That’s the bad news,” Postles said in a video carried on WIVB and social networks. “The good news is they believe they got it all and I don’t need any chemo or radiation.
“They are going to keep an eye on it, will keep checking and hopefully I’ll make a full recovery,” he added.
Postles said he found the lump a few months ago, which led him to see a specialist that made the diagnosis.
The video included post-surgery pictures.
“The bad thing about having that kind of surgery, which you are seeing by some of the pictures that I shared with my team, is that you have five fingers of nerves across your face and those nerves during the trauma can sometimes have to regenerate so I have full movement again of my mouth and my eyelid.
- Bills' A.J. Epenesa is second player in 2 weeks ejected for contact with referee John Hussey
- Alan Pergament: Here's why Bills-Chiefs isn't in prime time and is being played in Kansas City
- Mark Gaughan: Offensive tackles for Bills, Chiefs on spot with big stakes on line
- Biden, storyteller in chief, spins yarns that often unravel, leading to criticism
- Sabres' preseason clarified final roster, revealed notable breakout candidate
- Observations: Bills getting healthier at a good time with Chiefs on tap
- Alan Pergament: Nantz, Romo don't sweat small stuff, focus on celebrating Bills before Chiefs game
- Three questions: What to remember and what to worry about after Bills' epic, 38-3 rout
- 'You want what's best for him:' How Tage Thompson's wife helped fuel his Sabres emergence
- Bill Maher on the future – which, just maybe, he can actually see
- Driver hits Clarence residence, gets hospitalized because BAC is so high
- Upon Further Review: First career interception does little to lift Kaiir Elam's spirits despite big win
- 'Why?': Motive elusive in murder-suicide that left 4 family members dead in Clarence, Newstead
- Jim Kubiak: How Josh Allen, Bills used unique seven-man protections on two long Gabe Davis touchdowns
- Report Card: Defense, coaching shine in Bills' blowout win
“And once that happens, I will be back in the anchor chair alongside my colleague Jacquie Walker. I can’t wait to get back, I feel like I am blessed, and I thank you for your well wishes and your concerns.”
Staying in? We've got you covered
Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter!