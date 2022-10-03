CBS' top team of Nantz, Romo to work next two Bills games; Ch.4 hires sports anchor-reporter

CBS’ top NFL announcing team of play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and analyst Tony Romo will be working Sunday’s 1 p.m. game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium carried by WIVB-TV (Channel 4).

It is the first of back-to-back Bills games for CBS' No. 1 team. Nantz and Romo have also been assigned the 4:25 p.m. Oct. 16 against Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes in a rematch of last year's memorable playoff game that helped Bills quarterback Josh Allen become more of a national star despite the loss.

It is a little surprising Nantz and Romo will be working this Sunday's game because Pittsburgh is 1-3 but the decision was made before the Steelers lost to the New York Jets Sunday. The Bills-Steelers game will get the largest percentage of the regional audience this Sunday.

You might have thought CBS’ No. 1 team would have been assigned to the Miami (3-1) game at the Jets (2-2). Kevin Harlan and Trent Green have been assigned that game.

It is a Fox doubleheader week, which means CBS doesn’t have a 4:25 p.m. game Sunday. Its No. 2 team, Ian Eagle and Charles Davis, is working a 4:05 game between NFC opponents San Francisco and Carolina.

WIVB-TV has filled the sports position open by the departure of Paul Stockman in August.

Louie Del Rio begins as the station’s weekend sports anchor/reporter at the station on Monday.

According to the station, Del Rio grew up as a Bills fan, which is odd considering he was born and raised in the Bronx.

The station said he previously worked as a sports director for a Fox station in Illinois and covered the University of Illinois and the Chicago Cubs’ World Series victory in 2016 before leaving to become a radio disc jockey in Miami.

From his old TV anchoring reel available on YouTube, Del Rio tries to be entertaining, using a Larry David reference in one report.

We’ll see how that plays in Western New York.

Stockman is now working at the Nichols School.