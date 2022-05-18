CBS' Jim Nantz provides scouting report on 'The Match' and Josh Allen's golf game

Who better than CBS NFL and golf announcer Jim Nantz to give a scouting report on “The Match” with NFL superstar quarterbacks Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers?

After all, Nantz has played golf with the first three quarterbacks and announced pro-am tournaments that Rodgers has played in.

Nantz played with Allen when the Buffalo Bills quarterback hit a drive over the green on a 290-yard par 4 and with Mahomes when the Kansas City quarterback hit a three wood 330 yards.

He has heard Tampa Bay quarterback Brady trash talk and he announced Pro-Am tournaments when Green Bay quarterback and NFL MVP Rodgers holed some “obscenely long putts.”

Nantz emphasized that the 12-hole charity event in which Allen and Mahomes compete against Brady and Rodgers on June 1 from the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas isn’t a serious golf tournament but all about fun. The event airs at 7 p.m. on TNT.

“I find they all play at a high level and are very eager to get better,” said Nantz. “It's not like it's a yuk fest. But this is not like the U.S. Open qualifier, either. They are amateurs who have a lot of natural skill because of exceptional hand-eye coordination, but they're all trying to get better and learn the game. And they're all good company. These guys are serious about their games now.

“This event needs to find an audience. This is not The Masters in terms of TV ratings,” added Nantz. “Don’t mislead yourself here because you’re excited that you have a Buffalo Bill in it. This is not the PGA Championship. I’m not knocking it. It is fun. Those of us who like golf and like these guys will be watching.”

Nantz, who played with Brady in February at Palm Beach, Fla., sees NFL’s GOAT as No. 1 in trash talking.

“I know they are going to be urged to talk and have running dialogue and have some fun with one another,” said Nantz. “I think that will promote a lot of trash talk …

“I think Brady might be the most skilled at that. In terms of being able to have some winning one-liners that are amusing and a little jab-y. It’s delivering the needle without it being below the belt. It is all in good fun.”

Allen has been credited – if that is the right word – by Baltimore cornerback Marcus Peters as one of the NFL’s best trash talkers.

The Bills quarterback’s response to a Brady tweet after "The Match" was announced verified Peters’ take. First, Brady captioned a picture of a young kid in a Bills helmet with “an artist’s rendering of me watching Josh Allen’s approach after laying up on a par-4.” Allen replied with a shot at Brady’s new clothing line: “At least he didn’t have me in Brady brand apparel.”

“I have no doubt that he has had that in his arsenal,” Nantz said of Allen’s trash talking "I don't think there's anything that he can't do. I'm sure it'll get a little elevated when he gets into this match because they're going to go against two guys that are ‘quote, unquote,’ elder statesmen. I think at first he’s got to feel it out a little bit in terms of what's he comfortable with, for how far he can take it. But Tom already pretty much set a standard when the match was announced. He came out with a pretty playful comment. It was that was a great shot across the bow, which is good. That's what they want.”

He added Brady and Rodgers have experience in competition like this, having competed last year in the fifth episode of "The Match" when the Packers quarterback and Bryson DeChambeau defeated Brady and Phil Mickelson. Brady also lost with Mickelson in 2020, competing against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods.

“Brady took a whole lot of guff early in that match before he holed the shot from the fairway on the seventh hole, which was one of the great shots of the year in golf in 2020,” said Nantz. “I think Tom probably can bring out the needle the best, but I don't have any doubt that they all have that ability to do that.”

Nantz, who has covered Rodgers play in the AT&T Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, believes the MVP might be the best putter.

“He’s got a very sporty game and he's a clutch player,” said Nantz. “Putting is so much about confidence, bravado, handling pressure, which goes with their main job description. Just from what I've seen in the past. I think I might give that edge to Rodgers. I've watched him make some obscenely long putts.”

Nantz saw Mahomes’ short game up close when they played in Pebble Beach.

“The first hole I ever played with Patrick, he hit it over the green in two on a par 4. He had an impossible chip off a downhill lie and made birdie. The odds of the best tour playing getting up and down, Phil Mickelson in his prime as a short game wizard, would have gotten up and down is one out of 10 times.”

Nantz suggested Mahomes’ technique off the tee used to be as unusual as some of his passing angles.

“When I played with Patrick, he was still kind of new to the game,” said Nantz. “We played 36 holes and he never hit a driver. But he hit a 3-wood so far I would put it up there with anybody else's driver … I think he has learned now to hit that club, but his 3-wood was going 330 yards.”

Nantz, who played twice with Allen at Cypress Point in Pebble Beach, said the Bills quarterback was “crazy long” with a driver.

“He drove it over the green on a par 4, the ninth hole,” said Nantz of the 290-yard hole. “He's got that extra gear.”

Nantz gave a technical explanation on why all four quarterbacks are big off the tee.

“The mechanics of hitting a golf ball and the rotation that it takes to create the speed turning around an axis is very similar to how you get speed and spin in throwing a football,” said Nantz. “The motion is very similar. So naturally these guys have it once they learn grip, stance and the little intricacies of a golf swing. They have a connection to what it takes to hit a golf ball a long way and they all can slam it good.”

He believes Allen’s experience from playing in Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February after the Bills’ devastating 42-36 playoff loss to Kansas City and Mahomes was “a really good way for him to get ready for this.”

“He came in a little tired, beleaguered because he had just come off that heart-wrenching loss, and I'm sure his mind still had that game playing on a loop in his head so long, and he played well.

“I think that will benefit him,” said Nantz, “because you're playing golf in a way that feels different from how you play with your buddies.”

A self-proclaimed “golf nut,” Nantz plans on watching the event featuring four guys he considers friends.

“I think it's good for the game that you have guys out showing people how cool golf is,” said Nantz. “You're not as talented as you are at your full-time job, but you can still have a lot of fun, and I think the viewer will find it very relatable. They’re icons, they are superstars, but they're still trying to figure out ways to play the shots and get better.”

He believes the X-factor in the matchup is how the players will handle being followed by cameras, being miked up and hearing running commentary.

“That’s a different feeling for those who haven't played in a match before,” said Nantz.

He thinks Brady and Rodgers, who have experience in made-for-TV matches, will take the early lead.

“It may take some time for Josh and Patrick to get up to speed with all that chatter in their ears, all the cameras on,” said Nantz. “It takes a while to settle into it. But they will. I think this one's destined for the last hole. Who knows? Maybe, it's Kansas City and Buffalo from the divisional playoff round back and forth, but this time these two guys are teaming up together. I kind of like the young guys to come from behind and win in the end ... I'm expecting Josh to rally once he and Patrick get settled in and accustomed to the clunkiness of the equipment and the cameras in their faces. Once they get past that, they are going to be very dangerous.

“It’s interesting to see them as teammates … They've got a lot more battles in the years ahead where they are standing on opposite sidelines, but it's pretty cool to see them united in this effort.”

