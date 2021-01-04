CBS' excitable Kevin Harlan isn't perfect but is right choice to call 8 Bills TDs

If a Buffalo fan would want any play-by-play announcer to call eight Bills touchdowns in a game, CBS’ Kevin Harlan most likely would be near the top of the list.
And there he was Sunday afternoon calling the eight Bills touchdowns in an unexpected 56-26 rout of the Miami Dolphins.
It may be forever known as the Dental Floss Game after receiver Stefon Diggs was caught on the sideline digging out what one wag on Twitter joked was fish out of his mouth after eating Dolphin defenders alive.
Or it might be called the Isaiah McKenzie game because the sparingly used wide receiver caught two touchdowns and returned an 84-yard punt for a third score that left Harlan breathless.
“There he goes, he breaks a tackle, he’s off to the races, the punter to beat, he is zigging and zagging, oh what a play,” enthused Harlan.
Harlan talked so fast that I missed a few words on the call.
It also could be called the Antonio Williams game because the undrafted rookie running back scored two touchdowns called by Harlan and looked as good as any Bills back on the roster.
What made Harlan's calls even more special was there was no reason to expect the game would have much excitement.
Most Bills fans likely were expecting the game to be as exciting as a trip to the dentist in anticipation of coach Sean McDermott benching quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and other key players after a series or two in the interest of safety.
Instead, it turned into a three-hour horror film for the Dolphins narrated by Harlan, the announcer with a terrific voice and energy level who can turn the run of a black cat on the field into an instant viral classic.
This isn't to say he is perfect.
The lopsided score that resulted from the Bills scoring 56 points in the last 42 minutes of the game made it easier to forgive the play-by-play announcer for failing to see an obvious Dolphins fumble and Bills recovery or for his misguided optimism thinking Miami could make it a game in the fourth quarter.
Like any good play-by-play man, Harlan asked analyst Trent Green some appropriate questions.
At times, the questions were as late as some of his calls. It took him into the fourth quarter to ask Green if he would have replaced rookie Miami rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with Ryan Fitzpatrick if Fitzpatrick had been available and not in Covid-19 protocol.
Green, who joined Harlan this season after years with Greg Gumbel, said he would have made the switch at halftime.
Green was best at explaining why the slip of Dolphin receiver DeVante Parker after being bumped within five yards of the line of scrimmage by Bills cornerback Josh Norman wasn’t a penalty on a play that resulted in Norman’s pick six that gave the Bills a 35-13 lead.
The analyst gave appropriate credit a few times to the Bills’ offensive line, which has been getting a lot of love lately.
He was pretty soft on the Dolphins' defense. One headline in the Miami Herald wasn't as kind: "Miami's Supposedly Elite Defense Collapses Against Bills with The Season on the Line."
And Green was often kind when defending Tagovailoa’s many mistakes and looking to find something positive about him.
In what turned out to be a comical moment, Green said he almost “screamed” after looking at an “incredible” pass by Tagovailoa that at first glance appeared to be dropped. But after looking at a replay and realizing the ball was tipped by a Bills defender, Green said, “I’m glad I didn’t scream.”
Green’s harshest criticism of Tagovailoa came when the quarterback took a slide on a quarterback draw at the Bills’ 5-yard line when it was still a game.
Acknowledging he hadn’t been “very smart” in a (concussion-filled) career as a quarterback, Green felt Tagovailoa should have put his head down and tried to get as close to the goal line as possible.
I am sure Dolphins fans were doing a lot of screaming during the game as Tagovailoa appeared to be in over his head.
Now on to more highs and lows of the game:
Best Trick Play: Harlan and Green didn’t have a clue about how long Allen and Diggs would play. They were fooled when backup quarterback Matt Barkley was warming up with about 6 minutes left in the second quarter only to see Allen come in and direct a quick TD drive. Green said McDermott told them deciding when to bench his offensive stars was “going to be a feel thing for me.”
The Voice: Before the game started, Harlan noted that Allen “has the right voices in his head.” He didn’t mean Frank Sinatra, whose recordings we’ve been told by other analysts have been a calming influence on Allen before games. Presumably, he meant the voice of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
Listening to His Son's Voice? On the pregame show, CBS studio analyst Phil Simms predicted a Bills-Tampa Bay Super Bowl. Phil’s son, Chris, has been one of Allen’s biggest fans throughout his career.
The Times They Are a Changin’: Who could blame Green for expecting the Bills to run the ball and some clock before Barkley hit wide receiver Gabriel Davis on two touchdowns of more than 50 yards? Running out the clock is what the old Bills would do.
The Missed Hat Trick: You could see Bills safety Dean Marlowe’s frustration late in the game when he pounded the artificial turf after he dropped what would have been his third interception in the game. In an oversight, CBS didn’t replay one of Marlowe’s interceptions.
Best Sideline Moment: After an 18-yard run by Antonio Williams, CBS caught a couple of Bills assistants celebrating, which led Harlan to imagine they were saying, “I told you he was going to make the team.” Green later said Williams was “making a case for himself not only to be on the everyday roster but get some playing time.”
Aggressive Advice: With the Dolphins down three scores, Green suggested Miami had to be more aggressive offensively rather than throw short passes. “When I mean aggressive, I mean Tua.”
Channeling Marv Levy: Before the game began, Harlan said: “There’s no place we’d rather be.”
Dental Hygiene: After Diggs’ work on his teeth, Harlan said before going to commercial: “When you lead the NFL in catches and yards, you can floss anytime you want.”
Best Throwaway Line: When Allen scrambled for a few yards near the Miami goal line, Green noted that he was surprised the quarterback didn’t hear people on the Bills sideline shouting, “throw it away” and not take an extra hit. The Bills scored on the next play.
Define Nothing: After the pick six by Norman, Green’s advice to Tagovailoa was: “Nothing changes. Just seven more points you need to get.” That is the strangest definition of nothing since Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David said “Seinfeld” was a show about nothing.
Missing Parts: If ever a game needed a telecast to run a graphic reporting which Bills defensive starters weren’t playing, it was this one. The deactivation of Jerry Hughes, Tre’Davious White and Mario Addison should have been highlighted more.
Andre the Great: It also would have been nice if CBS mentioned punt returner Andre Roberts wasn't playing despite being active for the game. After all, he had a great season. It would have been especially timely to mention after McKenzie's punt return for a touchdown. After all of Roberts' great work this season, it was McKenzie who finally took it to the house.
Good Catch: After Harlan noted that Allen threw for more yards than any Bills quarterback in history, he mentioned Jack Kemp and “the great Jim Kelly” as past Bills quarterbacks but failed to mention the guy whose record Allen broke. Green noted it was Drew Bledsoe.
A Puff of Tar: On a replay challenge, CBS officiating expert Gene Steratore said “a puff of tar or smoke” helped confirm an interception by Miami cornerback Byron Jones after a successful challenge. That prompted Harlan to say: “A puff of tar. If you said that, I’m using it.”
Welcome Return: After Allen hit receiver John Brown, who has been out for several weeks, for a 32-yard touchdown to give the Bills a 28-6 lead, Harlan noted, “that was a nice way to welcome Brown back to the team.”
Love Is All You Need: Harlan gave the Bills’ Mike Love, who was just off the practice squad, a lot of love after he helped make a tackle for loss that forced Miami to kick a field goal when they had a first and goal.
Best Stat: After McKenzie’s punt return for a touchdown, CBS noted that it was the Bills first score in that category in 122 games. Finally, a stat didn’t reference when Josh Allen was born.
Worst Picture: CBS’ cameras missed a long Barkley incompletion to McKenzie, but the Bills were ahead by so much it didn’t really matter.
So Much for Stats: Green repeatedly noted that Miami had the best scoring defense in the NFL, giving up 18.8 points a game before Sunday. “I’m surprised by the way the Dolphins’ defense has played today,” said Green. Acknowledging the Bills scored touchdowns on an interception and a punt return, Green added: “This is the most points the Bills have scored in 10 years.”
Tasteless Remark: After Tua threw a touchdown pass to narrow the Bills lead to 56-26, an overly optimistic Harlan said they are “trying to get a good taste in their mouths as they leave Buffalo and perhaps go to the playoffs.” They didn’t make it.
Playoff Picture: When the Bills were in control to become the No. 2 AFC seed, Harlan said they have two potential home playoff games. An optimistic Bills fan – and that term used to be an oxymoron – would note that if Kansas City loses its first playoff game after a first-round bye, the potential would be for three home playoffs games.
email: apergament@buffnews.com