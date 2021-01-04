CBS' excitable Kevin Harlan isn't perfect but is right choice to call 8 Bills TDs

Best Throwaway Line: When Allen scrambled for a few yards near the Miami goal line, Green noted that he was surprised the quarterback didn’t hear people on the Bills sideline shouting, “throw it away” and not take an extra hit. The Bills scored on the next play.

Define Nothing: After the pick six by Norman, Green’s advice to Tagovailoa was: “Nothing changes. Just seven more points you need to get.” That is the strangest definition of nothing since Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David said “Seinfeld” was a show about nothing.

Missing Parts: If ever a game needed a telecast to run a graphic reporting which Bills defensive starters weren’t playing, it was this one. The deactivation of Jerry Hughes, Tre’Davious White and Mario Addison should have been highlighted more.

Andre the Great: It also would have been nice if CBS mentioned punt returner Andre Roberts wasn't playing despite being active for the game. After all, he had a great season. It would have been especially timely to mention after McKenzie's punt return for a touchdown. After all of Roberts' great work this season, it was McKenzie who finally took it to the house.