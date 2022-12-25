CBS' Archuleta shows he is underrated in 'oldie but goodie' Bills win

CBS analyst Adam Archuleta first suggested Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was going to run before he scored the 4-yard touchdown run to essentially seal the 35-13 victory Saturday over the Chicago Bears.

“It was an oldie but goodie,” said Archuleta of the touchdown that gave the Bills a 28-13 lead with about 3:45 left in the game. “A naked bootleg perfectly executed by Josh Allen.”

The “oldie but goodie” remark not only described the play, but also the game.

The game played in frigid weather saw the Bills run the ball like teams used to do in the good old days narrated by John Facenda, the voice of NFL highlights, before it became more of a passing league.

Archuleta and the record cold had me thinking of Facenda on the Bills’ first drive when Dawson Knox caught a high Allen pass for a long gain before hitting the ground and appearing to be injured.

Archuleta said it probably hurt because the field was “somewhere approaching hard and frozen tundra.”

Facenda and frozen tundra go together like, well, Allen and Knox and Allen and Stefon Diggs.

I’ve long thought that Archuleta is the most underrated NFL analyst on the CBS staff.

He finally called a Buffalo game this season, and just about everything in his performance during the victory confirmed my beliefs.

He saw what Allen didn’t see on his first interception, predicted Allen’s bootleg touchdown that iced the game and saw several key blocks by the Bills' offensive line on a record rushing day.

He also had instant opinions on the Bears’ decisions to go for it on a trio of key fourth downs on a day that wasn’t conducive to kicking field goals and wasn’t hesitant to name Bears who missed key tackles and to note that Bills cornerback Tre’ Davious White isn’t quite back yet to his All-Pro level of play, but will get there.

And, as an added bonus, he had fun with Greg Gumbel throughout the game while addressing the appropriate questions the veteran play-by-play announcer asked of him.

The humor concerned such topics as Archuleta’s playing days as a Bears safety in cold weather games and his decision to do something that more analysts should do – keep quiet when there is nothing to add.

Gumbel made one early error, thinking that Diggs caught a pass he dropped and he didn’t get as excited as you might have expected when the Bills had a fourth down, fourth quarter stop that sealed the game.

But those are minor issues overcome by the light, conversational tone that Gumbel provides and his ability to set up Archuleta with key questions.

Perhaps partly based on being in the holiday spirit, Archuleta and Gumbel made a Christmas Eve game that had a deceptive final score a pleasure to listen to for the most part by those who had power at home and could see it.

Now on to more highs and lows of the telecast:

A Cold Response: When Gumbel asked Archuleta early what it is like to play in the cold, Archuleta was brief: “It is not fun.”

No Fun, No “Wow”: Archuleta predicted that Bears elusive quarterback Justin Fields “is going to do something that makes you go “wow.” It never happened. By game’s end, Archuleta called Fields’ 11 yards on seven carries “eye-popping” and a credit to the Bills defense. He might have noted that the Bills have had similar success against Baltimore’s elusive quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

Busted Coverage: Archuleta was quick to note that Bills defensive backs Taron Johnson and Dane Jackson were confused and busted coverage on a Fields touchdown pass to Dante Pettis that gave the Bears an early 7-0 lead.

Target Issue: Archuleta and studio analyst Boomer Esiason noted that Diggs didn’t have one target in the first half. Technically, that was correct. But Allen threw one pass to Diggs early in the first quarter. Gumbel thought he caught it, but it was incomplete and didn't count as a target since the Bills were called for a penalty on the play. It would have been a good idea for CBS to show overhead shots of how Diggs was being covered, since he was targeted so rarely.

Allen’s Profile: While Archuleta said many quarterbacks have a profile about how they play that shows how they should be defended, he added, “It doesn’t even matter with Allen.”

No. 1 Reason Bills Won: On one fourth and short for the Bears, Archuleta advised viewers to “keep your eyes on No. 1” (Fields). He was tripped up and the ball was turned over to the Bills, a prime example of how the Bills defense was able to stop him.

Good Eyes: Archuleta saw three Bills move illegally on what would have been a successful two-point conversation that would have given them a 22-13 lead. Then Tyler Bass was called on to kick the extra point for a 21-10 lead. I wished Gumbel had asked Archuleta why the Bills were going for two. The reason became more apparent when the Bears cut the lead to 21-13. A 22-13 lead would have been a two-score lead.

The Sleeve Report: Gumbel noted that Archuleta wore no sleeves as No. 20 for the Bears during one cold weather game.

“I went in at halftime and put sleeves on,” Archuleta noted.

The announcers noted that Knox stuck to his vow of playing without sleeves the entire game.

A Bad Read: A former defensive back, Archuleta noted on the interception of a pass intended for Isaiah McKenzie, Allen didn’t see Bears safety Kyler Gordon dropping his coverage and coming back to double team McKenzie.

The Jinx: The announcers praised Bills defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan, who was just off the practice squad, just before he was penalized for lining up offsides.

"The White Lotus" Moment: To have a little fun at the expense of the cold weather, CBS came out of one commercial with a shot of a beach to warm viewers up. Since I had to escape my 35-degree home for a hotel to watch the game, the joke made me long for a beach luxury resort like the one in the HBO series.

No Defense: Archuleta thought Bills receiver Gabe Davis could have gotten a pass interference call in the end zone if he had made more of an effort for an Allen pass.

Heady Decision: Archuleta gave Allen credit for dumping a pass off to Devin Singletary when it appeared the was going to run because the pass enabled Allen to avoid "having his head knocked off” by a Bears defender.

The Sound of Silence: When Gumbel asked Archuleta if he was silent because he was cold or had nothing to say, Archuleta said: “I am not cold. I didn’t want to talk over the kickoff. That’s why I was silent.” More analysts should realize there is nothing wrong with silence.

Management Issue: Archuleta praised Fields in the third quarter: “He has really managed the game well,” he said. It was one of his odder statements, since, at that point, Fields hadn’t managed to do much.

Film Review: When Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White was shown protesting an obvious holding penalty, Archuleta gently disagreed as the replay was shown: “He’ll probably feel a little definitely when he watches it on film.” The replay was clear in a telecast in which there weren’t as many replays as needed on penalties, especially on Bills kick return and punt return coverage.

He Wasn't Alone: Archuleta spoke for most Bills fans on Allen's second interception: “It is hard to know what Allen was thinking.” In his post-game comments, Allen said the pass intended for James Cook was affected by the wind.

Worst Stat of the Day: Archuleta noted that one reason the Bills want the home field advantage throughout the playoffs is because Allen is 3-0 at home in the playoffs and 0-3 on the road. Of course, that isn’t a quarterback statistic.

Mother Nature Calling: CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore was called in to explain why the officials blew a Sam Martin punt dead at the Bears’ 11-yard line rather than let it roll to the 4, where it stopped dead. Steratore said the officials should have let it roll and let Mother Nature take its course.

Said Gumbel: “Mother Nature doesn’t get a whistle, does it?”

Josh’s List: Archuleta said via a CBS graphic that the quarterback’s playoff list includes staying healthy, having the home field advantage and having a pass rush. Some Bills fans would add a fourth thing on the list after Allen’s two interceptions: Take care of the ball.

Prime Real Estate: Sideline reporter A.J. Ross didn’t have much to do but freeze. She was shown getting warm next to a huge heater on the Bills sideline.

“That is prime real estate,” cracked Archuleta.

Challenging Victory: Here is a sentence many Bills fans never expected to read: That was a great challenge by Bills Coach Sean McDermott. Steratore said McDermott was likely to win a challenge of a first down Bears spot. It was overturned and the Bills got the ball.

Appropriate Remark: Archuleta said of one Allen throw, “the pass and velocity weren’t appropriate.”

Graphic Remark: After CBS ran a graphic showing all the legendary cold weather games, highlighted by the 1967 Ice Bowl in which Green Bay defeated Dallas 21-17 in a NFL title game played in minus-13 degree weather, Gumbel remarked of Saturday’s game: “It always could be worse.”

Yeah, it would have been worse if it had been played in Buffalo.

Surprise Touchdown: It was somewhat surprising that the Bills went for their final touchdown in the final minute to take a 35-13 lead. It would have been appropriate for Archuleta to comment on it.

Carly Simon Moment: After Matt Milano chased down Fields on a key play, Archuleta praised the Bills linebacker: “You can’t play it any better.”

Even Superman Gets a Break: Archuleta noted that the Bills “can win any kind of game” because of their personnel. He defended Allen, who wasn’t his usual Superman, by noting the conditions the game was being played in.

“Josh Is allowed to be human,” Archuleta said.

Thankfully, No Piling On: When former Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman came in as the Bears backup, Bills fans on Twitter piled on discussing Bills history. Thankfully, the announcers passed. Peterman hit his first three passes before intentionally downing a pass and having his Hail Mary intercepted. It would be unfair to call that one his fault. Notably, CBS caught McDermott seeking out Peterman before it signed off.

Spicy Conclusion: The Bills’ next game is a Jan. 2 Monday Night Football game with Cincinnati simulcast on ESPN and ABC (WKBW-TV in Buffalo) that could be for the home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. The Bills come in with a six-game win streak, while the Bengals have won seven straight after surviving with a 22-18 win in New England on Saturday.

“That one should be spicy,” Archuleta said.

It might even be an oldie but goodie.