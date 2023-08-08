This is one of the favorite times of the summer for Andrew Catalon, the CBS play-by-play announcer who works the Buffalo Bills preseason games.

He plans to arrive Thursday night for Saturday’s 1 p.m. game with the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium on WIVB-TV (Channel 4) and head straight to his favorite lodging place in Western New York – Steve Tasker’s house in East Aurora.

The weekend will include a stop at Bar Bill and a round of golf with Tasker, who is the preseason analyst alongside Catalon, at Crag Burn. Catalon, who has become a big part of CBS’ golf coverage, knows how difficult that course can be.

His friendship with Tasker started when they worked NFL games at CBS together and led to Catalon working Bills preseason games since 2015.

“We have become great friends and there was a time before that preseason where it sounded like the Bills had an opening coming up and I told Steve I'd be really interested,” Catalon explained in a telephone interview. “I think Steve probably put in a good word and things went from there. Steve Tasker is probably the reason I’m doing the games and I'm so thankful because now I get to see him every summer."

Tasker recalled he was the analyst on Catalon’s first NFL game.

“It was a big deal for him, and he was really nervous,” recalled Tasker. “His board (of players) was the size of a highway billboard. He hit it out of the park. I told CBS I thought he aced it.”

Their bond was illustrated last year when Catalon, a Syracuse University graduate who grew up in New Jersey inspired by acclaimed SU broadcasters Bob Costas, Sean McDonough, Ian Eagle and Mike Tirico, entered the Hall of Fame of the student radio station, WAER in April.

Catalon hadn't been back on campus in a decade. He invited family members and friends, including Tasker.

“But it was on a Tuesday night in April. I told Tasker about it like a couple of months before and said, ‘I just wanted you to know that I'm thinking of you because you've meant so much to me, but I don't expect you to come.'

“And he goes, ‘Oh yeah, no problem. Thanks.’ I didn't hear from him. And literally when the doors opened at six o'clock, he never told me, he just drove from Buffalo after his radio show two and a half hours to Syracuse for my ceremony, got in the car and drove right back after it was done. I actually got choked up when I thanked him during my speech because I couldn't believe that. … That was an unbelievable part of that night for me.”

PlayAction podcast: Josh Allen is getting plenty of reps as the first preseason game approaches Buffalo News reporters Katherine Fitzgerald and Ryan O'Halloran discuss Allen and the offense as well as the position battles on defense in the latest PlayAction podcast.

In a wide-ranging interview, Catalon discussed how he prepares for a preseason game with 90 players on each team, what he thinks of the different national views of how good the Bills will be this season and his expectations for a CBS regular season in which he has changed analysts.

He answered the call as he was setting up his chart for Saturday’s game.

“It's funny you call now because I'm actually writing notes on (Bills safety) Dean Marlow as we speak,” said Catalon. “The preseason is an animal unlike any other. Normally, for a regular season game, I use a manila folder where I can fit everyone on both sides of that. But for a preseason game with 90 a side, I use a massive poster board.”

He naturally prepares more for the Bills than their preseason opponents, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh and Chicago.

He acknowledges the disparity can lead to some criticism from fans of Bills opponents if the NFL Network carries the games nationwide live.

”The Colts fan in California gets mad because I'm only talking about the Bills … I have a harder time with that because it's like, 'Well, I'm working for the Bills and doing a Bills broadcast.' But I understand that it's going around the country so that sometimes is tricky. But I don't really have a tough time with it during the regular season.”

He is aware of potential criticism from fans of Bills regular season opponents looking for favoritism because they know he does Bills preseason games, which gets him closer to the team.

“That's a fair point. These NFL fans are so savvy. A Dolphins fan probably knows that I'm the Bills guy over the summer and they think that that means that I am part of the organization. I understand all that. But I don't really have a hard time with that. I can play it down the middle. I probably have more notes or behind the scenes nuggets on the Bills than I do for other teams just because I'm around them this summer. But doesn't mean that I'm pulling for them. “

His knowledge of the Bills makes him a pleasure to listen to when he is assigned their regular season games because he continues to do homework on the team and deliver little nuggets.

Who didn’t love him during the Bills’ 31-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns last season played in Detroit because of a snowstorm telling viewers that quarterback Josh Allen wanted to give his neighbors, a couple of farmers named Squirrel Winter and Marc Braun, a shoutout for shoveling his driveway so he could get to the game?

When Catalon works the Bills game against the Washington Commanders in week three, he will be with a new CBS team. After six years with ex-Bill James Lofton, he will in a three-man booth with Tiki Barber and recently retired quarterback Matt Ryan.

Catalon said Ryan plans to come to Saturday’s game to shadow him and Tasker.

“James and I have become very close friends and had a great run together. I'm going to miss him. At the same time, I'm really excited about this new team. I've done two games in the past with Tiki Barber. I think the world of him. When I was in local TV in Albany, the Giants used to have training camp there. So I got to interview Tiki. And I’ve called games when Matt Ryan played and have done production meetings with him. I’ve always thought very highly of him. Obviously, this is his first time doing this. All the conversations I've had with him this summer have been fantastic. He’s asking me all the right things. He wants to be great at this. I'm really excited to work with him and, and I think there'll be a lot of energy in this booth.”

They plan to do a practice game and have been assigned a Detroit-Carolina preseason game on CBS the day before the Bills play Chicago.

Catalon is no stranger to three-man booths, having worked with Tasker and Steve Beuerlein for three years.

“The mechanics of it, who talks when, those are things that take a little time,” said Catalon, who believes his experience in the situation may have influenced CBS’ decision to pair him with two analysts.

The question for Bills fans is whether the time is still there for the team to make a Super Bowl run. National analysts have picked them to go anywhere from 13-4 to 9-8.

“I think that they are going to be as good or better than they've been the last couple of years,” said Catalon. “I think the big difference this year is that the AFC seems a lot better as well."

“I'm looking at my chart right now and I see a lot of the same names and I see guys that will now have some experience under their belt, and I still think this is a Super Bowl contender. I think the big change now is that there's not maybe three or four teams at the top of the AFC, I think now there's 7-8-9 teams you can make a case for and how the Bills shake out and that will be to me the big X factor this season.

“They still have Josh Allen. And they have the same offensive coordinator (Ken Dorsey) who is now a year under his belt. I still think this is the cream of the crop in the NFL. I really do.”