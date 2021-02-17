Casey Bortnick, Jeannie McBride among Spectrum News survivors after realignment

Call them the Spectrum Survivors.
Some of the higher profile personnel at Spectrum News in Buffalo were able to stay in different roles in different cities after the realignment of the 24-hour news operation was announced late last year.
According to sources, about half of the 15 Spectrum employees originally affected have stayed in different roles.
“We worked hard to transition as many employees as possible into open positions where feasible,” said Spectrum spokesperson Stacey Mitch. “While we don’t disclose specific employee statistics of the positions impacted, about half of those employees transitioned into open positions. We’re also actively hiring in strategic areas, including multimedia journalists who will live and work in Buffalo. Our goal is to deliver the most impactful stories that inspire and connect - to be an essential part of our viewers’ lives.”
The people affected by the reorganization were told they could apply for other jobs at Spectrum News, which has offices in Rochester, Syracuse, Binghamton and Albany in addition to Buffalo.
Mitch declined to reveal specifics about who was affected and eventually stayed with Spectrum News, However, multiple sources confirmed who survived.
• Evening news anchor Casey Bortnick applied and is still anchoring in Buffalo for now. However, he is expected to move to Spectrum News in Albany in a similar role in May.
• Weekend news anchor-reporter Jeannie McBride is on the Spectrum Buffalo site but is believed eventually to be headed to Spectrum News in Syracuse.
• Midday anchor John Borsa was offered to remain with Spectrum News as a reporter but declined to accept it.
”I decided to do something different,” said Borsa, who previously worked at WKBW-TV. “These things kind of happen.”
• Anchor-reporter Katie Gibas has become the marketing communications manager for the Space Sector at Moog. Her Twitter profile amusingly calls her a “recovering journalist.”
• Sports anchor Greg Vorse didn’t respond to a Twitter message asking about his status. However, the Spectrum News website is updated and he is the only member of the sports team not on it.
• Anchor-reporter Breanna Fuss is on the website and has remained at Spectrum Buffalo.
• Morning anchor Scott Patterson was never in jeopardy of losing his job and has been seen on the local news channel during afternoons as well as in the morning.
• News Director Kelly Holland declined to reapply for a new position and is doing some public relations and communications work.
• Assistant News Director Stephen Marth has stayed as a manager in the Buffalo newsroom.
According to sources, a few of the photographers stayed in different roles.
Spectrum explained the reasons for the realignment in a statement in November, calling the moves "a series of operational changes that will enable its news networks in Upstate New York to expand on their award-winning local news programming by adding more community-based stories – while expanding our statewide coverage – regarding the most important issues facing New Yorkers in this ever-challenging environment. Spectrum News has experienced great success with this approach in other major markets across the U.S.
“We will complement our award-winning breaking news reporting with more ‘boots-on-the-ground’ news gathering and storytelling. We will produce more community-based content, including weather and news updates specific to Buffalo from our local multimedia journalists, who all will be assigned to cover regions and beats. We will utilize our editorial support team to provide research, feedback and logistical assistance to ensure reporting is fact-based, objective and of the highest quality.
“This new model is less reliant on traditional newsroom positions and will result in the consolidation or elimination of certain roles. We also will add positions in strategic areas and shift existing resources to embed more journalists in our communities to produce even more stories for our digital and linear platforms. These changes – along with the recent launch of our news app making Buffalo available to all 28 million residential Spectrum internet subscribers across the entire country – reflect our long-term commitment and investment in local news. Our goal is to deliver the most impactful stories that inspire and connect our audience, and our experience shows this structure will continue to strengthen Spectrum News’s hyperlocal reporting moving forward.”