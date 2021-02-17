Casey Bortnick, Jeannie McBride among Spectrum News survivors after realignment

According to sources, a few of the photographers stayed in different roles.

Spectrum explained the reasons for the realignment in a statement in November, calling the moves "a series of operational changes that will enable its news networks in Upstate New York to expand on their award-winning local news programming by adding more community-based stories – while expanding our statewide coverage – regarding the most important issues facing New Yorkers in this ever-challenging environment. Spectrum News has experienced great success with this approach in other major markets across the U.S.

“We will complement our award-winning breaking news reporting with more ‘boots-on-the-ground’ news gathering and storytelling. We will produce more community-based content, including weather and news updates specific to Buffalo from our local multimedia journalists, who all will be assigned to cover regions and beats. We will utilize our editorial support team to provide research, feedback and logistical assistance to ensure reporting is fact-based, objective and of the highest quality.