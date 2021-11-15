Cami Clune inspired Joshua Vacanti to renew his dream on 'The Voice'

He also had to process seeing Legend block Grande from having him on her team at season’s start.

“It's crazy, those two people are huge idols of mine … I love John with my whole heart. Ariana definitely has a special place in my life. I listened to her music from day one. I think she's an amazing artist and incredible human. When I found out she was going to be on this season it was truly like all the stars aligned," he said.

Vacanti said he already feels like a winner in other ways because of his growth on the show as a person and a performer.

“If I get the trophy at the end, that's amazing, but I'm just grateful to be here right now,” he said.

Vacanti’s extended stay on “The Voice” has meant his full-time role as a prevention educator for the Erie County Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse has been reduced to part time virtually. He does presentations in high schools and colleges on drug education, positive life skills and anti-bullying.

He said he was bullied growing up because he struggled with his weight and because he has a high speaking voice.