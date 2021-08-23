Buffalove – and reality – in short supply in 'Gossip Girl'

Rupert Murdoch never owned the Buffalo Bills in real life, though he did own them for one season in the reel-to-reel life of “Gossip Girl.”

“It was the worst investment I ever had,” he said.

OK, so the character who says this on the HBO Max show is actually named Roger Menzies. But he’s meant to be Murdoch, or someone very like him: a media mogul who owns various right-wing outlets – and who worries, comically, that his offspring want to off him. If that sounds like the plot of “Succession,” another HBO show, it is surely by design.

Menzies is played with wicked glee on “Gossip Girl” by Malcolm McDowell, who looks less like Murdoch than he does like Logan Roy, the Murdoch stand-in on “Succession,” who in turn is played with glowering malevolence by Brian Cox.

As it happens, Buffalo is mentioned often in this “Gossip Girl” reboot. (The original last aired in 2012.) Zoya Lott, a main character, has moved from our fair city to New York to enroll at Constance Billard, the fictional rich-kids school on the Upper East Side around which both TV iterations of “Gossip Girl” revolve.