Buffalo TV's year in review: Tragedies, retirements and moves to bigger markets

If one word could define the local TV year, it would be change.

WIVB-TV (Channel 4) legend Jacquie Walker announced she is taking her first step toward retirement, WKBW-TV (Channel 7) anchor Ashley Rowe resigned to spend more time with her husband and young daughter, and Channel 4’s consumer reporter Al Vaughters retired.

Multiple local TV reporters left the area or the business for work-life balance reasons as Buffalo’s TV market size dropped once again.

Some of the reporters who left for bigger markets returned to cover the racist mass shooting on May 14 at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in which 10 people were murdered. It was one of the two biggest, most heartbreaking and tragic stories of the year. The other story – the Blizzard of 2022 – ended the year with an even bigger death toll.

Let’s go to the videotape, or in this case my Buffalo News file, to look at the highs and lows of local television and some local angles to national stories.

WGRZ's Jim Toellner reflects on past successes as he boldly goes into retirement As he is about to give up command of WGRZ after more than 19 years, the 63-year-old Toellner used “Star Trek” references to explain why he has picked April 1 as his time to retire.

Changes at the top: WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) General Manager Jim Toellner, who led the station’s news recovery, retired. Channel 4 General Manager Brien Kennedy, who was only here a few years, also retired. Their retirements followed the 2021 retirements of WNED-TV leader Donald K. Boswell and WUTV leader Nick Magnini.

Notable exits: Channel 4 morning co-anchor Melanie Orlins was the most notable to leave when she took a similar job in Charleston, S.C. Channel 2 reporter Liz Lewin left to become an anchor in Detroit, Channel 4 reporter Gabrielle Mediak left to become an anchor in Harrisburg, Pa. and Channel 4 reporter Jhas Williams left for a similar job in Tampa. “AM Buffalo’s” Melanie Camp left for a job in Houston and Channel 7 meteorologist Michelle McLeod left for a job in South Carolina.

It's 11 O’Clock: Do you know where Jacquie Walker is? Most likely, at home in 2023 enjoying life with her husband, Mike Beato. The Hall of Fame anchor announced she is dropping the 11 p.m. newscast in January to have more time with her husband and friends. She will continue to work the late afternoon and early evening newscasts. Walker’s TV husband, Don Postles, has been off for several weeks recovering from the removal of a low-grade cancerous tumor.

Jacquie Walker to drop 11 p.m. newscast on WIVB; Kelsey Anderson to fill that role WIVB-TV (Channel 4) Hall of Fame anchor Jacquie Walker will drop the station’s 11 p.m. weekday newscast the first week of January, but will continue to anchor three late afternoon and early evening newscasts for “the foreseeable future.”

Let it snow: “Saturday Night Live” piled on Buffalo’s image with a cute December takeoff of the classic movie “White Christmas” in which a trio of bears played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Cecily Strong came here on a train to see snow for the first time. They sang the movie number “Snow.” A week later, Bills fans were singing “Let It Snow” during a victory over Miami. Once the Blizzard of 2022 arrived, all the snow talk became tragic, not funny.

The Tim Russert Memorial Award: Channel 4 reporter Tara Lynch took a page from the late NBC newsman, who famously used a chalkboard on election night. Lynch used a ruler to illustrate the 7 feet of snow the Buffalo area received in November.

The Public Service Award: Spectrum News was the only place to see the debate between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin before the Buffalo native won the election.

Sports transactions: Ashley Holder and Brian Chojnacki left the Channel 2 sports departments, Paul Stockman and Mary Margaret Johnson left WIVB’s sports department and Adam Unger and Jenna Callari left Channel 7’s sports department in a year in which the Bills are a Super Bowl favorite and the Sabres were supposed to fight for a playoff berth.

Most “outrageous” reality show: Eric Jones, a native of West Clarksville in the Southern Tier, earned $25,000 as the winner of the Food Network series “Outrageous Pumpkins.”

Best advertisement: When Channel 4’s owner Nexstar and Fios engaged in a retransmission dispute over how much the carrier should pay to carry station programs, local Fios subscribers discovered the streaming service Paramount+ practically carries everything that Channel 4 carries, including Bills games.

Media celebrity of the year: Former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, now a studio analyst for Prime Video, was instantly comfortable in his new role. One highlight was an interview with quarterback Josh Allen, who illustrated his lovable nature by showing up in a No. 14 uniform.

Josh Allen lived in a bigger market: The Buffalo TV market slipped to No. 54, which is even behind Fresno, Calif., the market where Allen grew up.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Shave it off, shave it all off: Allen, who is known to start a beard on occasion, had one of his first big national advertisement deals in a shaving ad for Gillette.

A cloudy future: Channel 7 meteorologist Andy Parker left the station amid speculation he would return to Channel 2. The station changed management and it never happened. Parker is now doing weather online from home.

Alan Pergament: TV reporters whose hearts remain in Buffalo return to assist on mass shooting story They may have left Buffalo, but many former local TV reporters also left a piece of their hearts here, Pergament says.

Buffalo, San Francisco have something in common: Former Channel 7 reporters Madison Carter, Nikki DeMentri and John Kosich and former Channel 2 reporter Karys Belger may have left, but their hearts remained in Buffalo. They all returned from bigger markets to help stations cover the Tops tragedy. “I love you Buffalo,” tweeted Belger. “You are truly unique. I hate that this tragedy is what brought me back. I also hate that I’m leaving feeling like I could have done more. A piece of my heart will always belong to the 716.”

Stunning timing: Channel 4 News Director Lisa Polizzi was fired after five years in the role while the station was covering the Tops story in a move that was stunning, partly because of the timing. The firing came after the human resources arm of the station’s owner, Nexstar, conducted interviews with current and past news staffers.

Pep talk of the year: In the final season of NBC’s “This Is Us," a pep talk about the Buffalo Bills of the 1990s played a role in Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) getting back together with his ex-wife Sophie (Alexandra Breckinridge). Kevin’s brother, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) noted when they were growing up the Bills lost four straight Super Bowls and the merchandise manufactured in case the Bills won was sent to nations around the world that needed clothes. “So for four consecutive years in the early '90s, there was Buffalo Bills merchandise flooding other countries,” said Randall. “There are tens of thousands of people thinking the Buffalo Bills are the greatest team of all time. The world is friggin' insane. It makes no sense. But you and Sophie together – that makes more sense than most things. You’re not going to screw it up this time. I know.” Of course, Bills fans are hoping this year’s pre-Super Bowl Bills’ merchandise will stay in America.

Elvis has left the building: The legendary Rick Jeanneret had his “Last Call” with the Buffalo Sabres in April, with veteran backup Dan Dunleavy taking over for the Sabres’ voice who is considered the play-by-play equivalent of Elvis.

Hometown hero: Buffalo native Shayla Harris is the producer/co-director of the four-part PBS series “Making Black America: Through the Grapevine,” which recently aired.

Dropping the brand: Channel 7 no longer calls itself “Eyewitness News.” It was the second time the brand name has been dropped.

An important message: Sol Messinger, who lives in Buffalo, was one of several Holocaust survivors telling their stories in the excellent Ken Burns series, “The U.S. and The Holocaust.” Messinger explained he and his parents boarded the ship MS St. Louis bound for Cuba in 1939 carrying 900 Jewish refugees who were desperately fleeing Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany.

Star of the future: Channel 7’s Taylor Epps, who was promoted to weekend anchor, should be the next local newsperson to go to a bigger market if that is what she desires.

Consumer report: Vaughters, the Rick Jeanneret of consumer reporters, retired as Channel 4’s Call for Action reporter solving viewers’ problems. Andy DeSantis, Channel 2’s chief photographer, and WHTT-FM morning man Bill Lacy were among the notable veteran retirements. And WGR radio’s Howard Simon cut his sports schedule to three days a week.

Family matters: Before she left Channel 7, Rowe tried seeing if dropping the 11 p.m. newscast would satisfy her family demands. Co-anchor Jeff Russo also asked off the 11 p.m. newscast for work-life balance reasons.

Alan Pergament: Louis Mustillo is Talkin' Proud about second season renewal of 'Cooper's Bar' The episodes have multiple references to Buffalo. The Bills’ playoff comeback victory over the Houston Oilers, Eddie Brady’s bar, the Talkin’ Proud campaign, Elmwood Avenue and several other local ties are sprinkled throughout the episodes.

Don't hold the applause: Louis Mustillo, the veteran Buffalo actor who can be heard when customers are put on hold to make reservations at Chef’s, is a star and producer of an Emmy-nominated online series “Cooper’s Bar.”

The “Wait” is over: Host Peter Sagal came to Shea’s Buffalo Theatre for a performance of the entertaining PBS show “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me,” which had been postponed in 2021 because of Covid-19.

An offer he couldn’t refuse: Buffalo active Patrick Gallo was cast as Mario Puzo, the author of “The Godfather,” in “The Offer,” a highly entertaining series on Paramount+ about the making of the legendary movie.

Isaiah’s got talent: Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie joined past and current NFL players performing on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” on their first appearance but had to drop out when training camp began. He still performs in the team’s weekly karaoke bonding events posted on social media.

Back by popular demand: Meteorologist Mary Beth Wrobel, who previously worked at Channels 2 and 4, completed the hat trick by joining Channel 7.

And finally: The Blizzard of 2022 reminded us of the importance of all media – newspapers, TV news, radio and social networks – in preparing people days ahead to deal with life-threatening situations. Old-timers can debate whether the Blizzard of ’77 was worse, but there is no debating that meteorologists prepared the community much better this time around thanks to improved technology.