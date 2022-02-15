Buffalo tops Cincinnati as the highest-rated TV market in the country for Super Bowl

Buffalo won something on Super Bowl Sunday.

According to NBC, Buffalo was the highest-rated television market in the country for the Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The game had a 47.9 rating and 79 share on WGRZ-TV, the local NBC affiliate. That means 47.9 percent of televisions in the Buffalo market were watching the game and 79 percent who were watching anything on television were watching it.

The Cincinnati market was No. 2 with a 46.1 rating, followed by Detroit (45.9), Pittsburgh (45.6), Columbus (45.4), Kansas City (44.6), Milwaukee and Cleveland (44.0), Boston (42.6), Philadelphia (42.3) and Jacksonville (41.3). Los Angeles was outside the Top 10 with a 36.7 rating.

A rating point in Buffalo equals 5,285 homes, which is lower – in some cases, much lower – than the number of households a rating point equals in the larger markets that finished in the Top 10 and in Los Angeles.

As impressive as the Buffalo rating was for the game, Super Bowls have been getting ratings in the 50s here for the last several years.