Buffalo singer Matt Wilson advanced Sunday from the Top 26 to the Top 20 of the ABC singing competition “American Idol.”

The big next step is at 8 tonight (WKBW-TV) when the show announces who – by America’s vote late Sunday night and early this morning – in the Top 20 advances to the Top 12 after their performances Sunday night.

One of the first singers to learn he advanced during Sunday's three-hour program, Wilson proceeded to sing James Arthur’s hit, “Say You Won’t Let Go” while moving around the new "Idol" stage.

Before Wilson sang, the program played a short video of Matt’s mother, Lucy, telling her son through tears how proud she was of him as Wilson watched in an empty theater.

“Watching you on TV is very special to me,” she said. “When you were little, you told me that you wanted to be on ‘American Idol.’ You are putting your all in this.”

The video also included several young children from the Jewish Community Center in Buffalo where Wilson works cheering on the 21-year-old they call “Mr. Matt.”

The three judges – Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan – all praised Wilson’s performance as they do with every singer on the program. There is no one as critical as Simon Cowell in this version of “Idol,” which ABC revived after Fox canceled the original “Idol.”

Perry praised Wilson’s “joy” and added his performance was “so effervescent” and “contagious.”

She added she really appreciated Wilson moving around the stage while he performed.

Bryan picked up on that comment.

“Just watching you making all of these transitions and dancing and footwork,” said Bryan. “From the first time we saw you it was like you had this little safe bubble around you. But to watch you just come alive and let your voice soar with us and just seeing you inspire those children you work with is what this show is all about. Congratulations. Great song choice for you.”

“A lot of people don’t understand it is called show business,” said Richie after Wilson’s performance. “What you give this time was attitude … Enjoy this ride my friend. You are absolutely on the way.”