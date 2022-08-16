Buffalo 'Love Island' contestant quickly exits; Bills-Colts rating drops

The latest Buffalo contestant on a reality show didn’t last very long, and his exit has been so controversial that it illustrates how getting national exposure can backfire.

Kyle Fraser, the 29-year-old who appeared on the Peacock program “Love Island USA,” exited last Friday.

According to Decider, a pop culture and entertainment site, the program announced Friday that Fraser had left the island “for personal reasons” one day after being “entangled in one of the season’s most prominent romances when he managed to turn season MVP Deb’s eyes away from her steady partner Jesse. Kyle swept Deb off her feet, and she ultimately chose to partner with him upon returning to the villa.”

The site added Fraser’s departure was “glossed over during a bit of narration, which said, ‘it’s nighttime and Kyle has left the villa for personal reasons.’ ”

“The truth may be a lot more troubling,” wrote Brett White of Decider.

Fraser’s biography on the Peacock website noted that he is a full-time wedding model who does accents and impressions and lists Emily Bett Rickards as his celebrity crush. It adds, “he knows how to speed read and sleeps with his stuffed dinosaur, Dane.”

To be honest, I had to google Emily Bett Rickards, whose name was misspelled in the Peacock bio. She is a Canadian actress who plays Felicity Smoak on the CW series “Arrow.”

New “Love Island USA” episodes – a version in the United Kingdom produced more than 200 episodes – are available at 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

The host of the U.S. version filmed in California is actress Sarah Hyland (Haley Dunphy on “Modern Family”), with United Kingdom comedian Iain Stirling the narrator.

Here’s a summary of the program, which also serves as a summary of why I wouldn’t watch it even when a Buffalonian is involved: “’Love Island USA’ is hotter than ever as Islanders couple up in new surroundings where challenges excite and bombshells abound. Throughout their stay, temptations rise, and drama ensues as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or ‘recouple’ with someone new. Islanders are also at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed."

The Buffalo Bills’ 27-24 preseason victory Saturday over the Indianapolis Colts had an 18.8 rating on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate. The NFL Network, which wasn’t supposed to carry the game in Western New York, had an additional rating of 0.7 in the time period. The combined rating is much lower than the 23.2 rating for the 2021 preseason opening victory over Detroit. However, there are a couple of asterisks. Last year’s preseason opener started at 7 p.m. on a Friday on the road. Saturday’s opener was at home and started at 4 p.m., when viewership is bound to be lower. The beautiful weather Saturday also might have had something to do with the lower rating.

Of course, the game easily is the highest rated TV program of the summer. It is rare for any network show in the summer to get even a double-digit rating.

Jon Hamm, who was nominated for an Emmy for the commercial, “Everyone but Jon Hamm,” in which he complains about losing acting roles, has found his next acting role outside commercials. He has been signed to appear in season three of the Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show.”

Hamm’s character, Paul Marks, is described “as a corporate titan who sets his sights on (fictional network) UBA, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit.”

Had to laugh last week when Olean photographer and St. Bonaventure graduate Craig Melvin appeared on NBC’s “Today” with “Today” anchor Craig Melvin in a segment about people with the same name of celebrities. Olean’s Craig Melvin, whose photo duties include covering the Buffalo Bills, appeared very comfortable on the set for a guy who isn’t accustomed to being in front of the camera.