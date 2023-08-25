Quarterback Josh Allen’s brief appearance in the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills’ 27-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday gave an early boost to the viewership on WIVB-TV (Channel 4), but it couldn’t be sustained after the Bills quickly fell behind by two touchdowns.

The telecast had a 21.1 rating at 6:45 p.m. when Allen was still playing, and the rating stayed in the 20s for an hour after that. But viewership gradually declined until it hit a 17.1 at game’s end to finish with 19.6 rating for the entire game.

That was considerably down from the 23.6 rating for the Bills’ 23-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts a week earlier.

A rating point equals 6,375 households in Western New York.

Still, the 19.6 rating is impressive, considering that no prime-time entertainment program gets a double-digit rating. In addition, Bills games run for more than three hours, while most prime-time programs run 30 minutes to an hour.

The first two Bills games are the No. 1 and No. 2 rated programs of the summer in Western New York, and Saturday’s 1 p.m. preseason finale with Chicago could exceed that rating since Coach Sean McDermott said Allen and the starters will have some playing time.

The ratings for the first two preseason games would have been higher if Channel 4 wasn’t off DirecTV because of a national dispute with the station’s owner, Nexstar.

It is difficult to know whether the lower rating for the game with the Steelers was because of the Bills’ shoddy performance or because it was played on a Saturday night when more people might have been out than would have been when the preseason opener was played on Saturday afternoon.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin is featured in an episode of CBS’ “Secret Celebrity Renovation” at 8 p.m. Sept. 1 on WIVB-TV (Channel 4).

The series gives celebrities in sports, music and entertainment "the chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success."

According to a CBS release, Hamlin, who has recovered and played well in preseason after from suffering a cardiac arrest during a Bills game with Cincinnati last season, returns to his hometown of Pittsburgh to tackle a major home renovation for his grandmother Portia, “who has offered unwavering support and guidance. During his triumphant journey home, Damar shares some of his earliest memories with host Nischelle Turner, including a trip to Sto-Rox High School where he first started playing football.”

The design team includes home improvement contractor and television personality Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano (“Survivor”) and interior designer Sabrina Soto (“Design Star, “Trading Spaces”).

Besides Hamlin, Phil Keoghan (“The Amazing Race”), actor-and comedian JB Smoove and Max Thieriot (“Fire Country”) are featured in the series.

