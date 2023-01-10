 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo Bills' emotional win over Patriots has a season high rating approaching Super Bowls

Bills Patriots

Buffalo Bills player Nyheim Hines returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
It was almost a certainly that the emotional Buffalo Bills game with the New England Patriots Sunday was going to be must-see TV since it was the first one celebrating safety Damar Hamlin’s road to recovery after his cardiac arrest six days earlier.

So, it isn’t surprising that the Bills’ 35-23 victory over the Pats had a season high 51.2 local rating and 86 share on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate.

That approaches Super Bowl numbers.

It means 51.2 percent of local households were tuning in and 86 percent of those with televisions on during the game played between 1 p.m. and about 4:15 p.m. were watching.

A rating point in Western New York is equal to 6,375 homes.

The previous season-high was a 49.7 rating for the Bills’ 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears on Dec. 24.

That topped the 49.0 rating for the Bills’ 31-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns on local CBS affiliate WIVB-TV (Channel 4) that was played when most Western New Yorkers were housebound in the aftermath of the historic snowstorm that forced the Nov. 20 game to be moved from Highmark Stadium to Detroit.

The Bills’ last-second, 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins Dec. 17 decided by a Tyler Bass 25-yard field goal after a 6-minute, 86-yard drive orchestrated by quarterback Josh Allen had a combined 48.6 local rating for the prime-time simulcast on WKBW-TV (34.0) and the NFL Network (14.6) that was even more impressive when you consider it was played on a Saturday night when many people were watching at holiday parties rather than in their homes.

That tied the 48.6 rating for the Bills’ 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” on Oct. 30.

Prime-time games involving the Bills generally receive the highest ratings.

The Bills’ 41-7 rout of Tennessee on “Monday Night Football” on carried by Channel 2 and ESPN had a 48.3 rating on Sept. 19.

The Bills quarterback speaks to reporters following Sunday's win over the Patriots.
TV Critic

Alan Pergament has had a variety of roles at The News since 1970, including as a news and sports reporter. He has been the TV columnist since 1982, with more than year off for good behavior. He is a member of the national Television Critics Association.

