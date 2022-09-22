Bills-Titans lower rated than last year's game, but more local households watched

The Buffalo Bills’ 41-7 rout of the Tennessee Titans on “Monday Night Football” led by quarterback Josh Allen’s three touchdown passes to Stefon Diggs had a combined rating of 48.1 on WGRZ (35.9), ESPN (11.5) and ESPN 2 (0.7).

That's an impressive rating even though it was about 10% lower than the combined 53.2 rating for the Bills’ 34-31 loss to Tennessee on "MNF" a year earlier that was carried locally on WKBW-TV (Channel 7). That was the highest-rated game in Buffalo since meters arrived here in 2000, according to WIVB-TV research director Bob Gallivan.

Despite the rating decline, household viewership was up more than 6% for the "MNF" game from last year’s game with the Titans on Oct. 21 in Nashville, Tenn.

The rating can be lower now despite an increase in household viewership because a rating point this year is worth more viewers in Western New York than it was last year.

A rating point this year is worth 6,375 households compared to 5,285 last season.

To indicate how impressive the rating for the Bills-Titans is, it is rare for any prime-time entertainment program to average a double-digit rating these days. The rating also is in the neighborhood of the 50-plus ratings that Super Bowls have been receiving in Western New York.

The increase in viewership for the Bills-Titans game is even more impressive when you consider last year’s game started an hour later than this year’s start. Later starts generally lead to higher ratings.

In addition, last year’s game was much closer and wasn’t decided until Allen was stopped on a fourth down and inches near the goal line at the end of the game.

And this year’s game also was competing with a "MNF" game on ABC carried by WKBW between Philadelphia and Minnesota. (Not that the Eagles’ 24-7 victory over the Vikings was much local competition.)

That game averaged a 2.7 rating on Channel 7, with most of the viewership coming after the Bills game ended around 10:30 p.m.

The Eagles-Vikings game mostly had local ratings in the 1s before the Bills game ended. In the final hour, the game averaged a 5 rating here.

The low rating for the Eagles-Vikings during the Bills game was further evidence of why so many Bills fans were annoyed by the many times ESPN split the screens to show the two games simultaneously.

Obviously, few people here cared about that game until the Bills game ended.

According to Sports Media Watch, the Bills-Titans game nationally averaged the smallest "MNF" audience in history and only one prime-time game last year had a lower rating than the Vikings-Eagles game.

The website said Vikings-Eagles averaged 12.86 million viewers and Bills-Titans 7.92 million viewers.

Earlier games generally receive a lower rating and the Vikings-Eagles game also had the advantages of involving bigger market teams and being on a broadcast network.