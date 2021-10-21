Bills-Titans game is highest rated locally in team history

The Buffalo Bills’ 34-31 loss to the Tennessee Titans on “Monday Night Football” carried by ESPN and local ABC affiliate WKBW-TV is the highest-rated game locally in team history – even higher than the team’s three playoff games last season.

The game – which went down to the wire when quarterback Josh Allen was stopped on a fourth and inches at the 3-yard line – had a combined Super Bowl-like 53.0 rating on WKBW (38.2) and ESPN (14.8).

That’s the highest-rated game in Buffalo since meters arrived here in 2000, according to WIVB-TV research director Bob Gallivan.

A rating point in Buffalo, the nation’s No. 53 TV market, represents 5,285 households.

Only five Super Bowls not involving the Bills have had higher ratings in Buffalo than Monday night’s game.

Nationally, the game had 12,528,000 viewers. That was 6% higher than the corresponding game last season between Dallas and Arizona, which is significant since the Cowboys are usually a huge draw.

The Bills-Titans game was the second-lowest "MNF" game of the season, but there are a couple of asterisks.

