Bills-Titans game is highest rated locally in team history

The Buffalo Bills’ 34-31 loss to the Tennessee Titans on “Monday Night Football” carried by ESPN and local ABC affiliate WKBW-TV is the highest-rated game locally in team history – even higher than the team’s three playoff games last season.
The game – which went down to the wire when quarterback Josh Allen was stopped on a fourth and inches at the 3-yard line – had a combined Super Bowl-like 53.0 rating on WKBW (38.2) and ESPN (14.8).
That’s the highest-rated game in Buffalo since meters arrived here in 2000, according to WIVB-TV research director Bob Gallivan.
A rating point in Buffalo, the nation’s No. 53 TV market, represents 5,285 households.
Only five Super Bowls not involving the Bills have had higher ratings in Buffalo than Monday night’s game.
Nationally, the game had 12,528,000 viewers. That was 6% higher than the corresponding game last season between Dallas and Arizona, which is significant since the Cowboys are usually a huge draw.
The Bills-Titans game was the second-lowest "MNF" game of the season, but there are a couple of asterisks.
It was carried nationally on ESPN only, while all but one "MNF" game this season was simulcast nationally either on ESPN2 or ABC. The Bills-Titans game was carried in Buffalo and Tennessee on ABC stations. It was not carried nationally on ABC.
In addition, Monday’s game was competing with the American League playoff game between Boston and Houston.
To put the local rating in more perspective, the Bills’ 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game had a 52.2 rating on Channel 4.
The Bills’ 17-3 playoff victory over the Baltimore Ravens the week before the Kansas City game had a 52.8 rating on WGRZ-TV, the local NBC affiliate.
The Bills’ 27-24 wild-card playoff victory over the Indianapolis Colts a week before the Ravens game had a 51.8 rating on Channel 4.
Tampa Bay’s 31-9 win over the Chiefs in last year’s Super Bowl had a 51.3 rating in Buffalo on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate.
The Bills’ playoff 22-19 loss to Houston on Jan. 4, 2020, averaged a 50.9 combined rating on ESPN and WKBW-TV (Channel 7.)
The Bills’ playoff loss to Jacksonville on Jan. 7, 2018, had a 51.1 rating on Channel 4.
Before Monday night’s game, the Bills regular season games this season have had ratings in the low to mid-40s.