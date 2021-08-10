 Skip to main content
Bills preseason games have new sideline reporter known for analytics
top story

Bills preseason games have new sideline reporter known for analytics

Cynthia Frelund

Cynthia Frelund will be the sideline reporter for Bills preseason games on CBS.

 Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon and analyst Steve Tasker have a new teammate for the three Buffalo Bills preseason games carried on WIVB-TV starting with Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Detroit.

Cynthia Frelund, best known as an analytics expert for the NFL Network, will be the sideline reporter.

“Cynthia is a rising star,” said Mark Preisler, the executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment. “The goal is to get away from a typical sideline reporter. We want to be progressive and add next gen stats and trends.”

He added Frelund will be on multiple Bills platforms at least once a week this season, including on the weekday program “One Bills Live” simulcast on WGR and MSG.

Catalon, who is a CBS play-by-play announcer, has been doing Bills preseason games for a few years.

Tasker also has worked Bills preseason games for years. The league didn’t carry preseason games last season.

Bills Texans (copy)

Bills fans will hear the duo of play-by-play man Andrew Catalon and ex-Bill Steve Tasker on Friday. 

Tasker did the Bills entire 2020 regular season schedule as the radio analyst alongside play-by-play announcer John Murphy because Eric Wood was unable to come to the games from his Kentucky home last season due to Covid-19 precautions.

Wood is back on radio this season alongside Murphy.

The three Bills preseason games, which include a 1 p.m. game at Chicago on Aug. 21 and a 1 p.m. home game Aug. 28 against Green Bay, also will be carried on the NFL Network but its coverage will be blacked out in Western New York.

Allen in CBS sports promo

Speaking of the Bills, quarterback Josh Allen is featured in a new CBS Sports promo campaign to the tune “See You in September” that was first sung in 1959 but popularized in 1966 by The Happenings.

Allen is seen handing off to an unseen back in the short promo, which features a remix of the classic song done by the popular DJ and EDM/Dance music producer Jauz.

Besides a quick clip of Allen, the promos include quick shots of quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence, Cam Newton and Tom Brady.

TV Critic

Alan Pergament has had a variety of roles at The News since 1970, including as a news and sports reporter. He has been the TV columnist since 1982, with more than year off for good behavior. He is a member of the national Television Critics Association.

