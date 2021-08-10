Bills preseason games have new sideline reporter known for analytics

Play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon and analyst Steve Tasker have a new teammate for the three Buffalo Bills preseason games carried on WIVB-TV starting with Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Detroit.

Cynthia Frelund, best known as an analytics expert for the NFL Network, will be the sideline reporter.

“Cynthia is a rising star,” said Mark Preisler, the executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment. “The goal is to get away from a typical sideline reporter. We want to be progressive and add next gen stats and trends.”

He added Frelund will be on multiple Bills platforms at least once a week this season, including on the weekday program “One Bills Live” simulcast on WGR and MSG.

Catalon, who is a CBS play-by-play announcer, has been doing Bills preseason games for a few years.

Tasker also has worked Bills preseason games for years. The league didn’t carry preseason games last season.

