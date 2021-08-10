Bills preseason games have new sideline reporter known for analytics

Play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon and analyst Steve Tasker have a new teammate for the three Buffalo Bills preseason games carried on WIVB-TV starting with Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Detroit.
Cynthia Frelund, best known as an analytics expert for the NFL Network, will be the sideline reporter.
“Cynthia is a rising star,” said Mark Preisler, the executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment. “The goal is to get away from a typical sideline reporter. We want to be progressive and add next gen stats and trends.”
He added Frelund will be on multiple Bills platforms at least once a week this season, including on the weekday program “One Bills Live” simulcast on WGR and MSG.
Catalon, who is a CBS play-by-play announcer, has been doing Bills preseason games for a few years.
Tasker also has worked Bills preseason games for years. The league didn’t carry preseason games last season.
Support Local Journalism
Tasker did the Bills entire 2020 regular season schedule as the radio analyst alongside play-by-play announcer John Murphy because Eric Wood was unable to come to the games from his Kentucky home last season due to Covid-19 precautions.
The three Bills preseason games, which include a 1 p.m. game at Chicago on Aug. 21 and a 1 p.m. home game Aug. 28 against Green Bay, also will be carried on the NFL Network but its coverage will be blacked out in Western New York.
Allen in CBS sports promo
Speaking of the Bills, quarterback Josh Allen is featured in a new CBS Sports promo campaign to the tune “See You in September” that was first sung in 1959 but popularized in 1966 by The Happenings.
Allen is seen handing off to an unseen back in the short promo, which features a remix of the classic song done by the popular DJ and EDM/Dance music producer Jauz.
Besides a quick clip of Allen, the promos include quick shots of quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence, Cam Newton and Tom Brady.