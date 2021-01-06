 Skip to main content
Bills-Miami TV rating hits local Super Bowl territory again
Knox leaps (copy)

Bills tight end Dawson Knox makes a leaping catch against  Dolphins free safety Eric Rowe during the third quarter of Sunday's game.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Another Buffalo Bills game, another record rating similar to what a Super Bowl would receive locally.

But the record wasn’t broken by much.

The Bills’ 56-26 victory over the Miami Dolphins Sunday had a season high 49.52 rating on WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the local CBS affiliate.

That was seven-hundredths higher than the 49.45 rating for the Bills’ 38-9 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football simulcast by ABC affiliate WKBW-TV (Channel 7) and ESPN on Dec. 28.

The rating Sunday peaked at 52.9 at 4 p.m. after Matt Barkley replaced Josh Allen as the Bills quarterback.

The No. 3-rated game this season was the Bills’ 48-19 win over Denver on Dec. 20 carried by Channel 7 and the NFL Network to clinch their first AFC East title in 25 years.

The 49.52 rating means that 49.52% of television households in Western New York were tuned into the game. A rating point in Buffalo equals 5,285 households.

The ratings for Super Bowls since meters came to Western New York in 2000 are generally in the low 50s. Of course, the Bills haven’t been in a Super Bowl during that time so the rating for one involving them could be much higher.

The Bills playoff game Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts carried by Channel 4 is expected to average a 50 rating.

The Bills’ playoff loss last season to Houston played in January of 2018 averaged a 50.9 combined rating on ESPN and Channel 7.

The Bills’ playoff loss to Jacksonville in the 2017 season played in January of 2018 had a 51.1 rating on Channel 4.

TV Critic

Alan Pergament has had a variety of roles at The News since 1970, including as a news and sports reporter. He has been the TV columnist since 1982, with more than year off for good behavior. He is a member of the national Television Critics Association.

