Bills-Miami TV rating hits local Super Bowl territory again

Another Buffalo Bills game, another record rating similar to what a Super Bowl would receive locally.

But the record wasn’t broken by much.

The Bills’ 56-26 victory over the Miami Dolphins Sunday had a season high 49.52 rating on WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the local CBS affiliate.

That was seven-hundredths higher than the 49.45 rating for the Bills’ 38-9 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football simulcast by ABC affiliate WKBW-TV (Channel 7) and ESPN on Dec. 28.

The rating Sunday peaked at 52.9 at 4 p.m. after Matt Barkley replaced Josh Allen as the Bills quarterback.

The No. 3-rated game this season was the Bills’ 48-19 win over Denver on Dec. 20 carried by Channel 7 and the NFL Network to clinch their first AFC East title in 25 years.

The 49.52 rating means that 49.52% of television households in Western New York were tuned into the game. A rating point in Buffalo equals 5,285 households.

The ratings for Super Bowls since meters came to Western New York in 2000 are generally in the low 50s. Of course, the Bills haven’t been in a Super Bowl during that time so the rating for one involving them could be much higher.