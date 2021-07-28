Bills announcers John Murphy, Eric Wood to go to road games but Sabres announcers won't travel

The 79-year-old Hall of Famer and Preisler haven’t talked since the end of the season, which is somewhat surprising since a deal with Dunleavy has been made.

I expect the Sabres will offer Jeanneret to call some games, if only because not to allow him to do so would be a terrible public relations move.

If that happens, the puck would be in Jeanneret’s corner whether to accept the terms offered.

Olympic Ratings: Like the country, Western New York is significantly less interested in watching the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in prime time than it was in the 2016 Rio Olympics for the first two nights of NBC’s coverage.

The Tokyo opening ceremonies in prime time received a 9.0 rating on WGRZ-TV, the local NBC affiliate. That was down 42% from the 15.4 rating for the Rio opening ceremony. However, there is one significant asterisk. The Tokyo ceremonies were also carried live on Friday morning. The four-hour Friday morning telecast averaged a 7.3 rating on WGRZ, which is about 30% higher than the 5.7 rating for the two-hour regular version of “Today” that aired the day before the Olympics started.

The second night of prime time on Saturday had an 8.1 rating, down 31% from the 11.8 rating in Rio.