Barry Lillis explains exit from WEBR; local woman in danger on 'Big Brother'

The former WGRZ weatherman explained the new format allowed him only two minutes to talk at 12:20 p.m. and two minutes at 12:40 p.m. and the rest of the time he was reduced to doing something any board operator could do.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“A lot of the music early on was jazz,” Lillis said. “Now it is more like Elvis Presley and Bread, which is OK.”

Lillis was moved to the noon to 3 p.m. shift after previously working 3 to 6 p.m. The move to noon was made after the November 2020 death of Jack Horohoe, who worked at the old WEBR in the 1960s and '70s.

A third WEBR personality, former Niagara Falls mayor Vince Anello, had worked the 11 a.m. to noon shift before his death in June.

Britini D’Angelo, the Niagara University valedictorian and kindergarten teacher who is a contestant on the CBS reality series “Big Brother,” is facing a potential eviction for the second straight week at 8 p.m. Thursday on WIVB-TV.

But once again, she appears to be a pawn in the elimination vote. This time, it is between her and flight attendant Brent Champagne, who is as polarizing as Brandon “Frenchie” French, the Tennessee farmer who was evicted over Britini last week by a vote of 11-1.