Mike Randall estimates that he has done 4,000 to 5,000 feature stories in his 40 years at WKBW-TV (Channel 7).

As the ABC affiliate prepares to say goodbye with a lengthy tribute to Randall by retired Channel 7 photographer-reporter Ed Reilly on Thursday, Randall found it relatively easy to pick the Top 10 stories that gave him his fondest memories.

In the process, he illustrated how difficult it will be to replace the creative Randall. He is one of a kind on local TV now and likely the last of his kind.

In today’s cost-cutting local news world, it is unlikely any station will hire someone solely devoted to telling amusing stories.

As it was, Randall’s schedule was reduced first to four days a week and then down to three days.

He is retiring from television but will continue to do his one-man Mark Twain show and he has agreed to be one of the narrators at a production at the Kavinoky Theater.

In no particular order, here is Randall’s Top 10 and his reasons why.

Randall Rocks: Randall recorded a song, "Rock & Roll Rebel," that sold 3,000 copies and was No. 1 for a couple of weeks at local record stores in 1987. Proceeds went to Camp Good Days and Special Times. He worked with a band, Striders. He wrote the lyrics, and Mike Runo of the band wrote the music. “We actually performed it live a couple of times and we made a five-part series out of it and that was a blast." The flip side of the record was the 'Eyewitness News Rap.' Randall wrote the lyrics and Dick Bauerle wrote the music. “I got Irv Weinstein, Rick Azar and Tom Jolls in the studio to rap," said Randall.

“The Great Ghost Chase”: It was his first big series. The news director at the time gave Randall and Reilly three weeks to work on it, which would never happen today. “Halfway through, he kept saying, 'When will you guys be done with this?' ” recalled Randall. “We just kept laughing because we were like shooting in cemeteries at night and doing all these weird, atmosphere kind of interviews and things. It was the first time we ever did a lot of special ghost effects and that type of thing. We dressed up our spouses, his wife and my wife and my brother and my sister-in-law. We made them all up as zombies and put them out in a cemetery at night.” He estimates he has done 75 to 100 ghost stories since then.

The Artist: A 2021 story about Robert Kneitinger, who has Asperger syndrome, is “near and dear” to Randall. “He's a gentleman probably in his 50s now, close to 60s. A few years ago he hooked up with people in some other organizations and really started to blossom as an artist, started drawing and writing almost like (children's) comic books with his cartoons. It was kind of neat because he'd had such a troubled childhood – a person with Asperger's who was picked on all the time. The thing that's extra special to me … all of a sudden the world started to open up to him and people were buying his little comic books that he was making. I was an art major in high school and I had really quit all of that and talking to him and watching him do his cartoons really kind of really inspired me to get back into it. I’ve been drawing and painting and joined the Buffalo Society of Artists.”

The Milk Truck: It was a story a few years ago about the Hoover Dairy in Niagara County still delivering milk in a milk truck. “I’m shooting footage of this kid and I got back to the dairy and the kid's father goes, ‘You know, you did the same story with me back whatever it was 25 years ago.’ And he had a copy of the story on a DVD to give to me in case I didn't remember. I was like, ‘I thought I did a milkman story,' but didn't remember specifically that it was them. It was just kind of funny.”

Classy Cabbies: The owner of a store that sold tuxedos read in the newspaper that the mayor at that time said something about cab drivers looking really scruffy and they should clean up their act. “The guy (who owned the tuxedo store) is like, ‘Well, I've got all these old tuxedos laying around but they're in good condition. I'll just give them to the cab driver.’ So the cab drivers started wearing tuxedos.”

The Art Teacher: “Adam Kreutinger (an art teacher) is one of the most creative people I know. He built a shark girl costume … He's wearing the Shark Girl dress and he was walking around on the waterfront where the shark girl statue was and it was hilarious.”

Woodstock, 1994: “We were like, ‘Oh my God, this is going to be so great.' We took the brand new satellite truck and go to Woodstock ‘94, which was a disaster. We got hotel rooms that we never saw. We went into the venue and never got out of there for like four days until after everybody cleared out. They apparently only sold 165,000 tickets, but there were 350,000 people there. It rained and one night I had to do live shots about how many people had ended up with broken ankles or broken legs because they were slipping in the mud. We ended up sleeping in our live truck. We opened the door of the live truck one morning and I guess it was Seals and Crofts sitting on the chairs practicing. It was just so surreal. … That was some good fun.”

The Mother With 18 Kids: “I did the (Mother’s Day) story basically on the oldest kid. The mom obviously is gone now, but she had 18 kids and she wrote a book about it.”

The Ventriloquist: "One of the first stories I wanted to do when I started was about Johnny Main, who makes a living as a ventriloquist. I was actually trying to build a dummy at the time. Johnny was helping me carve hands ... I did almost like a ‘Twilight Zone’ episode kind of thing about how people find dummies scary. So that was a lot of fun. The other thing that I remember distinctly about it was it was one of the first pieces that I edited on tape. The two-and-a-half minute piece literally took me six hours to edit, trying to do all the special effects and dissolves.”

The Critics: When movie critics Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert came to Buffalo, Randall decided to have them review his ventriloquist piece on a big screen in the conference room. "They go ‘We're going to look at your video, we're just going to review honestly.' I said 'That's fine, that's all I'm asking. It's just thumbs up or thumbs down, tell me what you think.' It was hilarious.’’

Like Western New York viewers, they gave Randall two thumbs up.