Alan Pergament: Zooming from Christmas to Hemingway, with stops for Fauci and Lovato

What do Christmas, Pope Francis, Demi Lovato, Ernest Hemingway, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Erin Brockovich all have in common?
They were all the focus of video conference calls with the nation’s television critics over the last several weeks in place of the semiannual press tour in Los Angeles that was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Let’s start with Christmas.
It is nine months away, but it is a year-round event for Hallmark Channel president Wonya Lucas and programming director Michelle Vickery. Despite the pandemic, they told critics that next Christmas won’t be affected.
Amazingly, the Hallmark Channel was able to finish filming 66 movies, including 40 new original holiday movies for its popular “Countdown to Christmas.”
Lucas noted the franchise has “inspired ‘Saturday Night Live’ parodies, a spoof on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ an episode of ‘The Simpsons,’ and talked about by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Elisabeth Moss.
“This level of awareness and popularity is truly rare, and it resulted in Hallmark Channel registering as the most-watched interest entertainment cable network among women and total viewers for all of the fourth quarter,” said Lucas.
Lovato’s interview on CBS’ “Sunday Morning” a few days ago about her 2018 drug overdose that almost killed her reminded me of the February video call she did about the four-part YouTube docuseries “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil” that premiered Tuesday.
Lovato, who said she suffered brain damage and can’t drive because she has blind spots, had a simple reason for doing the documentary.
“Over the past couple years, I've heard a lot of stories about my life, and what people think has happened,” said Lovato. “I wanted to set the record straight and I wanted to reveal it all for my fans and say, ‘Hey, this is who I am and this is where I'm at today and this is the journey that got me here.’ And if it helps you, then I hope that it can because that was ultimately my purpose in putting this out was to be able to help people that have been on the same path as I have.”
She said she learned a lot about herself that could help others.
“My life is now about spiritual growth and how I can help everyone, even people that don't have mental illnesses, how we can help elevate everyone's vibrations so that we can live in a more positive planet. And that's how I navigate through my day is how are my choices today going to affect those around me in a positive way and how am I going to better myself today?”
Somewhat surprisingly, she said she wouldn’t change a thing.
“I wouldn’t change a thing because everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned. It was a painful journey and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have. But I don't regret anything and I'm so proud of the person I am today and I'm so proud that people get to see it in this documentary.”
Get ready for a documentary, “Fauci,” about the good doctor trying to save America from the pandemic. Courteney Monroe, president of National Geographic Global Television Networks, said the film about Dr. Anthony Fauci “will provide a rare and intimate glimpse into the fascinating life of this modern-day hero who has valiantly led the fight against every epidemic this country has faced over the past 50 years.” No air date has been set.
"Francesco,” a film about the life of Pope Francis and his views on “some of the biggest challenges facing the world,” premieres Saturday on the Discovery+ Channel, the day before the start of Holy Week.
Filmmaker Evgeny Afineevsky defended not venturing into the controversial areas of euthanasia, contraception and abortion with the Pope.
“I think, for me, it was more important to not focus on the Catholic Church but to focus on the global issues that related to the entire civilization, to humanity,” he said.
“That’s why I kind of tried to tackle more global-scale issues and not just to focus on abortion. For me, there is nonstop issues that Pope Francis is tackling. Initially, the first cut of the movie was eight hours but, for me, as the filmmaker, I needed to create a comprehensive story for less than two hours. That’s why I tried to focus only on essential global issues that related to every human being in the world and not just to the church.”
One of the more surprising things to happen on Super Bowl Sunday was hearing CBS analyst Tony Romo quoting Ernest Hemingway on his pregame special. You might expect to hear Ken Burns quote him, not Romo.
Burns’ next documentary film series created with Lynn Novick, “Hemingway,” is scheduled to air on PBS stations April 5 and continue through April 7. Jeff Daniels narrates as the voice of Papa, Hemingway’s nickname.
In a video call interview, Burns explained that Hemingway’s image isn’t accurate.
“I think we were drawn to trying to get at a real Hemingway,” Burns said. “And I think the persona of the wild man, the drunk, the bar guy, the big-game hunter, the big-sea fisherman is sort of what we inherit, the baggage we carry. But almost immediately we began to see how thin and frail that was, not just for him, but in fact.”
By now, you’ve undoubtedly seen the overheated promos for ABC’s “Rebel,” the series starring Katey Sagal inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich that premieres on April 8.
Creator Krista Vernoff, whose credits include “Grey’s Anatomy,” made it clear that the 10 p.m. drama is not a traditional legal drama.
“The show is very sexy,” said Vernoff. “It's family. It's friendship. It's all of the human interactions with a legal element.”
In other words, it sounds like a legal version of “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Sagal made it clear that Rebel is much different than the tough character, Gemma, she played on “Sons of Anarchy.”
“Gemma was an outlaw,” said Sagal. "An illegal outlaw. And she would literally shoot you. … Gemma was a quieter, sort of the ‘woman behind the man’ kind of character.
“Rebel is not standing behind anybody. She is not the power behind the man. And so, in those ways, it's a very different role. In terms of being dynamic and somebody that ... is loyal and believes in what they believe in, they're similar in those ways. I do not believe … Rebel's going to put a bullet through anybody, but Gemma would have.”