Alan Pergament: Zooming from Christmas to Hemingway, with stops for Fauci and Lovato

Lovato, who said she suffered brain damage and can’t drive because she has blind spots, had a simple reason for doing the documentary.

“Over the past couple years, I've heard a lot of stories about my life, and what people think has happened,” said Lovato. “I wanted to set the record straight and I wanted to reveal it all for my fans and say, ‘Hey, this is who I am and this is where I'm at today and this is the journey that got me here.’ And if it helps you, then I hope that it can because that was ultimately my purpose in putting this out was to be able to help people that have been on the same path as I have.”

She said she learned a lot about herself that could help others.

“My life is now about spiritual growth and how I can help everyone, even people that don't have mental illnesses, how we can help elevate everyone's vibrations so that we can live in a more positive planet. And that's how I navigate through my day is how are my choices today going to affect those around me in a positive way and how am I going to better myself today?”

Somewhat surprisingly, she said she wouldn’t change a thing.