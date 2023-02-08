I give up. I admit I am a dinosaur when it comes to journalism practices.

That is my reaction to a former WIVB-TV (Channel 4) staffer who sent along Facebook videos showing practically every WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) staffer who doesn’t cover sports and WKBW-TV (Channel 7’s) morning co-anchors trying to outdo each other in professing their love and loyalty to the Buffalo Bills.

“We've never met, but I used to read your columns religiously when I worked at Channel 4,” emailed the staffer. “I specifically remember your column and tweet regarding Melanie Orlins and Dave Greber wearing Bills gear in January of last year. You called them ‘cheerleaders.’ This past playoff run the entire local media jumped on the bandwagon.”

He sent along the promo of Channel 2's team of anchors and reporters enthusiastically screaming “Let's go Buffalo” or Go Bills" into the camera. “Isn’t the hey-ey-ey from Melissa (Holmes) and Claudine (Ewing) cute?” he added.

He also sent a video of WKBW’s Ed Drantch and Katie Morse wearing Bills jerseys on the station’s news set. Drantch wore the uniform of receiver Stefon Diggs’ No. 14. Morse wore the uniform of Mitch Morse’s No. 60.

I was happy I was out of town and didn’t see the Channel 2 promo or the Channel 7 happy talk. However, I admit it was cute to see Katie Morse wearing a Mitch Morse jersey.

Asked the emailer: “Are you going to follow up your article from last year and defend journalism once again? Inquiring minds would like to know.”

The emailer was correct in calling me out for favoritism, especially since I wrote last year that I didn’t see anyone on Channel 2 or Channel 7 wearing Bills hats while reporting and was pretty sure they have just as much pride in the community as those on WIVB.

If there is one silver lining for journalism in the Bills losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs and not advancing to the AFC title game or the Super Bowl, I suppose it is that journalism purists don’t have to endure the local stations trying to outdo each other even more in their support of the Bills.

I still find it disturbing. But I’ve given up trying to win on this issue.

When I wrote a tweet about Orlins and Greber wearing Bills hats while doing stories about Western New Yorkers in Kansas City for the 2022 playoff game, I knew it wouldn’t get me many fans.

Sure enough, I was called “insane,” “asinine” and an expletive close to asinine after trying to explain journalism to readers.

“I am sure this will be an unpopular take for everyone but journalists,” I tweeted last year. “News anchors should not wear Bills winter hats as Ch. 4’s Melanie Orlins and Dave Greber did today during their reports. You are not supposed to be cheerleaders.”

The tweet was so unpopular that a tech-savvy colleague told me, it was “ratioed,” which he explained is almost always a sign of a particularly unpopular tweet.

That didn’t surprise me. As Albert Einstein famously said: “What is right is not always popular and what is popular is not always right."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Several media people agreed with me, though only Star 102.5 personality Rob Lucas was brave enough to go public with support and get caught in the crossfire.

“I totally agree with this take,” he replied. “A local anchor wearing Bills apparel is the same as a national political reporter or anchor wearing a lapel pin of a donkey or an elephant. You can easily report, without cheerleading. Too many air talents and news directors don’t get that.”

To Lucas’ point, everyone in Western New York wants the area to improve. Politicians can help that happen. But reporters don’t wear Byron Brown, Mark Poloncarz, Brian Higgins or Nick Langworthy buttons.

Defending journalism is harder than containing Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes or Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

As I explained a year ago: “Stations should report about all the proud Bills support without being part of it.”

I explained journalism anchors and reporters are supposed to be neutral. Neutrality is even required when you cover Bills fans whether you are a news anchor or a sports anchor.

Some followers thought it was fine for news anchors to wear the hats to show they are part of the community but not OK for the sports reporters who cover the team.

I doubted they were suggesting that sports reporters aren’t part of the community. More likely, they were suggesting that sports reporters shouldn’t appear to be biased but it is OK for everyone else.

I repeat what I wrote last year: In Buffalo just about every news anchor and reporter also potentially covers the team or organization in some way.

The Bills are often the lead story or near the top of newscasts, especially when the big issue concerned how much public money should be spent to finance a $1.5 billion stadium.

Do you think a news reporter on the station wearing a Bills hat can appear to be unbiased covering that story?

Or would wearing the hat give the perception that the station was on the side of the organization in stadium talks, perhaps because it makes a lot of money from carrying the games?

Several people wondered last year whether I was bothered by the Bills support from CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, CBS’ Jeff Glor and the late NBC news legend Tim Russert.

I’ll explain the difference again. Blitzer and Glor are national anchors who grew up in Buffalo as Bills fans. The Channel 2 and Channel 7 “cheerleaders” are IN Buffalo. The national guys don’t have to cover the stadium talks or anything involving the Bills.

I also was told a year ago that I should “lighten up” because it is sports and not international war.

I take my profession seriously. But I know a losing issue as well as any politician.

As Einstein also said, “insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

So I give up.