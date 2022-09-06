Alan Pergament: You can't tell the announcers without a scorecard this NFL season

Some of the hottest free agents in the National Football League’s offseason may have been the announcers.

You can’t tell who is calling games on ESPN, Fox, NBC and streaming site Amazon without a scorecard because the announcing lineups look so different than they did a year ago.

“I guess when you are putting up $2 billion to pay for the rights to the NFL, the public facing part of it are the announcers, so they are bound to see some increased attention, too,” said NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth, one of the few prominent announcers who hasn’t changed teams.

“I think it is good for the fans. Everybody has opinions about announcers, the ones they like and the ones they don’t. It is just going to add to the conversation. Anytime people are talking about football, it’s a good thing.”

Here is my preseason take on the changes.

ESPN: It made the biggest splash, hiring away the No. 1 Fox team of play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman to become the primary team of Monday Night Football. The second team consists of two members of last year’s MNF team, Steve Levy and Louis Riddick, paired with newcomer Dan Orlovsky.

Aikman was signed first, with Buck somewhat surprisingly joining him because it meant he gave up being the World Series announcer on Fox.

Buck is a strong play-by-play announcer with a powerful voice and a good sense of humor who has strong chemistry with Aikman. If he has one minor flaw, it is that he rarely comes up with memorable words after the game or series-deciding plays.

Aikman is essentially replacing Brian Griese as a MNF analyst. I’ve never been an Aikman fan. He rarely says anything I can’t see with my own eyes. Griese often was the most informative of last season’s MNF team but he lacked charisma and doesn’t have Aikman’s NFL résumé.

The wild card on the “B” team is Orlovsky, the former journeyman quarterback who has been opinionated on a variety of ESPN’s talk shows.

I’ll be interested in seeing if he is as opinionated when the Bills play Tennessee Sept. 19 on MNF in the home opener simulcast on ESPN and WGRZ-TV. You know Levy will be upbeat about Buffalo and the Bills. The brother of former Bills player Robb Riddick, Louis Riddick knows the team’s history well.

We should hear Aikman and Buck for the Bills’ second MNF appearance Jan. 2 in Cincinnati.

NBC: Mike Tirico has replaced Al Michaels as the play-by-play announcer on Sunday Night Football alongside Collinsworth. The transition should be seamless since Tirico and Collinsworth have done eight games with each other over the last two years when Michaels took games off. The versatile Tirico also previously was the play-by-play announcer for Monday Night Football. A Syracuse University graduate who was the college roommate of Paul Peck, the voice of the University at Buffalo football teams, Tirico loves Buffalo and Buffalo loves him back.

Collinsworth, who isn’t loved here, is an excellent analyst with Emmy Awards to prove it. Bills fans haven’t been happy that his website, Pro Football Focus, had been critical of quarterback Josh Allen (it ranks him with Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes now) and they parse every word of his analysis. He is as opinionated as any analyst, which is a good thing for an analyst. I may be his biggest defender in Buffalo. I enjoy his analysis. (I’ll duck now.)

Melissa Stark has replaced Michele Tafoya as the sideline reporter.

CBS: The one network that stood pat, with play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and analyst Tony Romo as the No. 1 team. They are exceptional, with Nantz allowing Romo to be Romo. After the Bills' heartbreaking overtime playoff loss to Kansas City, Nantz accurately predicted in a telephone interview, “Josh Allen's star – even in defeat – has gone to another stratosphere.”

Romo has been in another stratosphere since his rookie season as an analyst and could be viewed as responsible for all the money the networks are spending to try and find someone who can drive the NFL conversation.

Fox: WUTV, the local Fox affiliate, is scheduled to carry only one Bills game, versus Minnesota on Nov. 13. That game is unlikely to attract Fox’s new No. 1 team of Kevin Burkhardt and three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen. This is their second season together. Burkhardt, who is taking over for Buck, is a strong play-by-play announcer.

Olsen already has shown the benefit of putting a recently retired player in the booth. In his brief time as an analyst, he has been refreshing and should only grow in the role. But that may not matter since Fox already has hired Tom Brady to be its No. 1 analyst once he retires.

Bills fans must hope Olsen and Burkhardt call at least one Buffalo game. They will be working the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi on the sidelines. Mike Pereira, the former NFL vice president of officiating, is the rules analyst.

Fox’s second NFL team is Joe Davis, who takes over Buck’s baseball duties, former Lewiston-Porter and Syracuse University star Daryl Johnston and former WIVB-TV anchor-reporter Pam Oliver in her 28th season with Fox. Johnston, who has been with Fox for 22 years, often is assigned Bills games.

The big Fox studio hire is Sean Payton, the former New Orleans coach waiting a season or two to get back into coaching. Jimmy Johnson’s appearances will be less often, which is no great loss.

Amazon Prime Video: The 2021 seasonlong rumors that Michaels was headed to Amazon to anchor its Thursday night package turned out to be true. It’s a big get for the streaming service, which signed an 11-year deal to carry 15 games annually. He is being paired with Emmy-winning analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who made his name as an ABC and ESPN college football analyst. His work on a couple of MNF games in the last few years must have sold Amazon he could adjust to working on NFL games. I’m willing to be sold but am not there yet. Michaels and Herbstreit are scheduled to call the Bills game at New England on Dec. 1, which will be simulcast on WBKW.

The most intriguing aspect of Amazon’s coverage is the signing of former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick as a studio analyst. He has always been a terrific interview and has played on so many teams he should have plenty of anecdotes. I would have preferred him in the booth, but Michaels has been known to prefer two-person teams.

Amazon has been on a signing spree. Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez and All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman will join Fitzpatrick on the studio show hosted by Charissa Thompson. Super Bowl champions Andrew Whitworth and Aqib Talib also are involved. Michael Smith is its news analyst, Emmy-nominated Taylor Rooks is a feature reporter and award-winning reporter Kaylee Hartung is part of the team.

The most impressive addition may be behind the scenes. Fred Gaudelli, producer of seven Super Bowls and a recent inductee into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, will serve as the executive producer of Thursday Night Football’s game coverage.

The NFL Network: Its regular-season schedule is reduced to just seven games because Amazon has exclusive Thursday night coverage. Three of the seven are on Dec. 17 at 1, 4:30 and 8:15 p.m. The Bills' home game with Miami is one possibility to be simulcast on a Buffalo station. The announcers will be named a week before the games are set.