Alan Pergament: 'Yellowstone' mines familiar territory, season premiere may test viewers' loyalty

You may recall that I wrote a column in April about finally watching “Yellowstone,” the Paramount Network series starring Kevin Costner as a ranch owner in Montana trying to save his family's beautiful place and the scenic state from evil developers.

I watched the 39 episodes produced in the first four seasons within a week.

It didn’t seem like work. I was enthralled. I couldn’t wait to see the first two extended episodes of season five at 8 p.m. Sunday. They repeat at 10:28 p.m.

But for most of the first episode I was as bored watching as John Dutton was at the prospect of having to fulfill all the duties of being governor of Montana for four years.

He was about as happy giving dull and predictable speeches as I was watching and listening to them.

Perhaps my boredom was the result of watching the season premiere after all the months watching the coverage of the 2022 midterm election cycle and all the political ads trying to scare me to death about crime.

I was looking for relief instead of more cynicism about politics.

But in the first two episodes, Dutton is just another guy who says he isn’t a politician while seeking office to protect and enrich his family.

Sound familiar?

Dutton’s villains are the evil venture or vulture capitalists from the blue states of California and New York who want to make Montana a tourist playpen by building condos and casinos for the rich and famous.

Dutton’s feelings about the venture capitalists could even become a bumper sticker: “It isn’t progress. It is an invasion.”

The opening episode, which ran 65 minutes without commercials, is all over the map and apparently designed to set up the rest of the 14-episode season that is broken up in two, seven-episode cycles.

We learned long ago that Dutton will do just about anything that Tony Soprano would do to keep his ranch from the vulture capitalists, who have little to do in Sunday’s opening episode and a little more in the second episode.

Costner does what he does best in this series playing a man of few words who knows what he wants and has a plan on how to achieve it.

The first four seasons of the series, co-created by Taylor Sheridan, were highly entertaining, with an exceptional cast, compelling story arcs, betrayals, romance and yes, some basic cable-rated sex. At times, it is a little too violent for my taste and some of the language could shock a sailor or a sports podcaster.

These two episodes mine familiar territory. Too familiar.

All of Dutton’s children have issues with “daddy,” as daughter Beth calls him. He will go so far to control them that he had one who disobeyed him branded with a ranch symbol that symbolizes loyalty.

The multiple dysfunctional Dutton family storylines are played by a cast that includes Kelly Reilly as Dutton’s rebellious daughter Beth; Luke Grimes as principled son Kayce; Wes Bentley as Jaime, his adopted son, a lawyer who committed murder in the season four finale; and Cole Hauser as essentially another adopted son who serves as Dutton’s fixer, Rip Wheeler, and last season married Beth.

Grimes, the cowboy who is married to a Native American woman, Monica (Kelsey Asbille), is the show’s hunk who straddles conflicting loyalties and remains the most sympathetic character.

Hauser is the epitome of a man’s man, who will do anything for his boss, has had a lifelong attraction to his daughter and will do anything to try and make her happy.

Reilly steals every scene she is in as Beth, who is great playing chess and staying ahead of all the financial people trying to steal her daddy’s ranch. Most of the “Yellowstone” characters would be helped if they spent years in therapy, none more than Beth. She is troubled and she is trouble with a capital T.

The secondary cast includes Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainmaker, fighting for the rights of Native Americans and Wendy Moniz as an ethically challenged former governor romantically and politically involved with Costner’s character.

Rip and Beth’s relationship spans decades. Its early moments are seen through a flashback in Sunday’s episode designed to show how bad Beth behaved as a teenager and how she regrets it now that she has started her life over with Rip. But you just know the new Beth can’t last or the series will become more boring than watching cable news now that the election is over.

There also is some foreshadowing with a look here and there that Jaime (Wes Bentley), who somehow is in daddy’s good graces, may be up to no good again.

Like many series, it was much more fun meeting the Duttons than watching writers exploring less-than-fertile old territory with them. The second episode is slightly more involving than the opener.

That’s largely because it follows an event in the final 10 minutes of the opening episode to enliven things.

However, by the end of the second episode that revolves around people making accidental mistakes, I started to wonder if this season of “Yellowstone” will deserve my loyalty.