Alan Pergament: WUTV's new newscast will rely on news, weather and sports anchors outside of Buffalo

He might want to change that in his WUTV bio.

Hetsko is a graduate of the meteorology school at Penn State who has been a meteorologist in Rochester for two decades. He has been at WHAM for the last five years and will continue to work and do his Buffalo weather reports from there.

In his WHAM biography, Hetsko wrote: “Not to bury the lead, but I’m one of the lucky ones to receive at (sic) heart transplant in September 2015.”

Catalana also works at WHAM and may be familiar to Buffalonians from his work on Bills preseason broadcasts before Nexstar stations took over the rights. He will be doing sports from Rochester.

In other words, the lead news anchor, sports anchor and meteorologist on WUTV will work from Sinclair’s Syracuse and Rochester affiliates and not from Buffalo.

WUTV General Manager Nick Magnini issued a generic statement about the newscast goals through a public relations firm.

“Buffalonians deserve a news organization dedicated to holding government accountable. Our promise is to ask tough questions and question the answers,” wrote Magnini. “Buffalo is a city that continues to get better everyday and our people deserve to also have government continue to get better.