Alan Pergament: WUTV's new 10 p.m. newscast needs patience and a Buffalo-based anchor

The announcement last week that local Fox affiliate WUTV is getting back in the news business on July 1 with an hourlong 10 p.m. newscast is good news for all the people in the media looking for jobs, including those recently released by Spectrum News.
I understand why the Sinclair Broadcast Group wants to start a local newscast. It is widely believed in the media business that stations need a distinctive news presence to be successful long term when most of the popular programming comes from their affiliations with networks.
But I am skeptical of the plan by Sinclair to have the WUTV newscast anchored by someone at one of its Syracuse stations.
It is insulting to the Buffalo market (No. 53), which is bigger than the Syracuse market (No. 87).
The anchor is generally the biggest draw and it would be better if he or she is someone who lives in the community and has a bigger presence.
Sinclair also will have to exhibit more patience than it did the last time it tried a local newscast on sister station WNYO in 2005. It abruptly dropped the newscast, which included national news reported from Baltimore, after 20 months.
The newscast received less than a 1 rating on most nights, but that wasn’t surprising since it was on a little-watched station and was likely to need a slow build to get an audience.
One of the bigger obstacles will be that the WUTV 10 p.m. newscast will be competing with a highly rated one on WNLO-TV, WIVB-TV’s sister station, that is anchored nightly by a Western New York resident.
WGRZ-TV, the local NBC affiliate that carried a 10 p.m. newscast on WUTV, frequently was well behind WIVB-TV (Channel 4) in the time slot after eight years there.
Support Local Journalism
The former WGRZ newscast initially may help WUTV get an audience because viewers will be expecting to see Channel 2 anchors Scott Levin, Maryalice Demler or Kelly Dudzik.
But it won’t take long for viewers to realize a change was made.
The bigger issue for some readers is whether Sinclair will allow the WUTV newscast to be objective or promote its conservative agenda with editorials during the newscast. That seems to be less of a problem.
The station group was considered a propaganda arm of President Trump and regularly had local stations carry pro-Trump messages.
However, Boris Epshteyn, Sinclair’s political analyst and a former adviser to the Trump administration who headlined a recurring segment, stopped doing commentaries on newscasts more than a year ago.
WUTV didn’t carry controversial pro-Trump commentaries from Epshteyn because it didn’t have any of its own newscasts.
Sinclair also recently announced the ending of “America This Week” with Eric Bolling, another host who supported Trump and also was criticized for airing conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic.
The dropping of Epshteyn and Bolling is smart because any evident political bias could turn off half of the potential WNY audience.
By the way, the arrival of the new 10 p.m. newscast in July means that “Seinfeld” reruns will need a new home. I’m told that it likely will air at 11 p.m., which means it will compete with all the 11 p.m. newscasts on Channel 2, Channel 4 and WKBW-TV (Channel 7).
Not that there's anything wrong with that.