Alan Pergament: WUTV's new 10 p.m. newscast needs patience and a Buffalo-based anchor

The announcement last week that local Fox affiliate WUTV is getting back in the news business on July 1 with an hourlong 10 p.m. newscast is good news for all the people in the media looking for jobs, including those recently released by Spectrum News.

I understand why the Sinclair Broadcast Group wants to start a local newscast. It is widely believed in the media business that stations need a distinctive news presence to be successful long term when most of the popular programming comes from their affiliations with networks.

But I am skeptical of the plan by Sinclair to have the WUTV newscast anchored by someone at one of its Syracuse stations.

It is insulting to the Buffalo market (No. 53), which is bigger than the Syracuse market (No. 87).

The anchor is generally the biggest draw and it would be better if he or she is someone who lives in the community and has a bigger presence.