Alan Pergament: WUTV disrupted by cyberattack; Heather Waldman freelancing in Sacramento

Catching up on some news after a few days off:

On my first day back from vacation, I turned on WUTV’s newscast after Tuesday’s Game 1 of the World Series and received a couple of surprises.

Anchor Michael Benny opened the newscast, which began at 12:30 a.m. because baseball games are endless these days, by saying, “it’s 10 o’clock and Election Day is one week away.”

It was two and half hours past 10 p.m., making it clear that the newscast was recorded. WUTV should have said so.

I understand why anchors wouldn’t want to wait around until the game ended to do the newscast live. However, it could have been embarrassing if some important news happened between 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

The second surprise was that Benny had a male co-anchor. He said his name so quickly I had to rewind my DVR to discover he is Matt Mulcahy.

Then I Googled him. He’s been an anchor in Syracuse for 27 years.

It really doesn’t seem necessary to have two male anchors from Syracuse on a newscast, especially one carried in Buffalo.