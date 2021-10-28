Alan Pergament: WUTV disrupted by cyberattack; Heather Waldman freelancing in Sacramento

Catching up on some news after a few days off:
On my first day back from vacation, I turned on WUTV’s newscast after Tuesday’s Game 1 of the World Series and received a couple of surprises.
Anchor Michael Benny opened the newscast, which began at 12:30 a.m. because baseball games are endless these days, by saying, “it’s 10 o’clock and Election Day is one week away.”
It was two and half hours past 10 p.m., making it clear that the newscast was recorded. WUTV should have said so.
I understand why anchors wouldn’t want to wait around until the game ended to do the newscast live. However, it could have been embarrassing if some important news happened between 10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.
The second surprise was that Benny had a male co-anchor. He said his name so quickly I had to rewind my DVR to discover he is Matt Mulcahy.
Then I Googled him. He’s been an anchor in Syracuse for 27 years.
It really doesn’t seem necessary to have two male anchors from Syracuse on a newscast, especially one carried in Buffalo.
No one at WUTV can talk about it, but the two-anchor newscast appears to be a temporary situation that I suspect resulted from the national ransomware attack that Sinclair Broadcast Group announced last week as the Fox affiliate deals with the technical issues related to the attack.
The ransomware attack against Sinclair, which owns 300 stations, also is believed to be behind some recent technical issues at WUTV and WNYO that have resulted in programs that the local Sinclair stations normally carry not airing as scheduled.
The missing shows included a recent episode of “Family Feud” featuring a Western New York family. I suspect WUTV will find a way to air the episode sometime soon.
The Smith family – Paul Smith, Josiah Smith, Ryan Thuman, Shannon Thuman and team captain Jennifer Topick – were recently contestants on the syndicated program, which airs at 7 p.m. weekdays on WUTV. Josiah and Paul Smith are graduates of Niagara Wheatfield High School, while cousins Ryan and Shannon Thuman and Jennifer Topick graduated from Tonawanda High School.
I tried to call the Sinclair stations Wednesday and was unable to get through. The station’s number directed me to put a 1 and the area code before its local number and even that didn’t work. The same thing happened Thursday morning, which presumably is a result of the cyberattack.
It didn’t take long for former WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) meteorologist Heather Waldman to get back on the air after her move to Sacramento with her husband.
Support Local Journalism
Waldman is freelancing for KXTV, known as ABC 10, the Sacramento station that is owned by the same company, Tegna, that owns Channel 2.
She tweeted last week: “Hey there Sacramento. I’ll be helping the ABC10 weather team out from time to time. And boy did I pick a time to start.”
She was referring to the record rainfall that Sacramento has been experiencing, which is welcomed by those concerned about wildfires out west.
Waldman left Channel 2 on Sept. 23 and received one of the biggest and warmest on-air goodbyes from the station’s staff I’ve ever seen for someone who was only here for five years. It was a testament to her expertise and popularity.
Waldman’s freelance work could be viewed as a tryout. If the ABC affiliate in Sacramento doesn’t offer her a full-time job, it wouldn’t be surprising if a competitor did hire Waldman.
Can Lockport singer Joshua Vacanti go beyond what Cami Clune was able to do on NBC’s singing competition series “The Voice”? Vacanti won his knockout round battle Monday, making the Team Legend performer one of 24 people who qualified for the live shows that are expected to begin on or about Nov. 8. Clune made it to the live shows a year ago before being eliminated in the semifinal round after she fittingly sang the Billie Eilish song, “When the Party’s Over.”
Williamsville’s Mandela Namaste had a strong performance on “Jeopardy!” Tuesday night, but still finished third on the night that saw 11-time winner Jonathan Fisher depart. Fisher, who eliminated longtime champ Matt Amodio, is the cousin of former 97 Rock personality Rich (Bull) Gaenzler.
Speaking of Gaenzler, he now has a podcast, “Bull in the Basement,” which recently featured an interview with his cousin.
The New York Post reports that “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell could be on the way out after failing to improve on the ratings since replacing Tonawanda native Jeff Glor. The story, with the headline, “Norah O’Donnell in danger of losing anchor spot at CBS Evening News,” was vague and had a lot of hedges.
Here’s some key elements of the Post report: “Insiders likewise pointed to O’Donnell’s hefty pay package that is in the ballpark of $8 million a year and a three-year contract that’s slated to expire next spring. She faces the possible heave-ho after CBS shelled out millions to move the evening broadcast to Washington, D.C. from New York City to accommodate O’Donnell and her husband, chef Geoff Tracy, and their three children.
“Indeed, sources said newly minted co-president Neeraj Khemiani, a former Hearst executive who along with former ABC exec Wendy McMahon was tapped this spring to replace Susan Zirinsky as head of CBS News – is not only looking at replacing O’Donnell, but bringing 'CBS Evening News' back to New York."
Khemiani denied the report and praised O’Donnell.
The report added: “Insiders say O’Donnell had lobbied hard to unseat then-'CBS Evening News' anchor Jeff Glor, convincing (former CBS News president Susan) Zirinsky to put her in the top job and make a pricey move to Washington. CBS poured millions of dollars into the move, giving the show a redesign and a new theme song, with the still-unrealized hope that it would lift it out of third place.”
Glor clearly wasn’t the problem.
He has been flourishing in his new role as one of three anchors – Dana Jacobson and Michelle Miller are the others – on “CBS This Morning: Saturday.” The program, which airs on an hour delay at 8 a.m. on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate, recently beat NBC’s Saturday edition of “Today” in the age 18-49 demographic for the first time in its nine years on the air.