Alan Pergament: WNYer seeks to end Amy Schneider's 'Jeopardy!' reign tonight

Can a Western New Yorker end the winning streak of Amy Schneider on “Jeopardy!”?
The answer will come tonight as Kenmore East graduate Maria Krasinski appears on the nationally syndicated show at 7:30 p.m. on WIVB-TV (Channel 4).
Schneider won again Monday night, now has a 39-show winning streak and has collected more than $1.3 million.
Schneider moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place all-time in wins, behind only Ken Jennings, who won 74 straight games in 2004 and now is the host of the show. Amodio is still ahead of Schneider in total earnings. Jennings is first, James Holzhauer second and Amodio third in total earnings.
Schneider builds such a big lead before final “Jeopardy!” that her competitors can’t win no matter how much of their total they bet, which frees Schneider to bet big on herself.
Krasinksi may have a good story to tell Jennings tonight during the brief time after the first commercial break that is devoted to getting to know the contestants.
According to Krasinski’s proud father, Gary, she holds three degrees from the University of Chicago, worked for World Chicago, joined the Peace Corps and illustrated a book in the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
She now works in Paris for Buffalo native Nelson Graves, the founder of News Decoder, a global educational news service for schools around the world.
“Despite all those accomplishments she considers her work to be on ‘Jeopardy!’ to be her greatest achievement,” wrote her father in an email.
By the way, “Jeopardy” gets higher ratings locally than any prime-time network entertainment program. The Channel 4 rating is generally in the neighborhood of the low to mid-teens. It is rare for any prime-time entertainment program to get a 10 rating.
“Sunday Morning,” the excellent CBS program, had a terrific interview two days ago with Western New York native Christine Baranski loosely tied to her role in Monday’s premiere of HBO’s “The Gilded Age.”
If you missed it, the program is available On Demand and on the streaming service Paramount+.
In the interview with Mo Rocca, Baranski talked extensively about attending Catholic schools growing up in Western New York and performing in school plays. She got emotional talking about telling her mother than she was accepted into the prestigious Juilliard School.
Baranski made the rounds on CBS last week.
Her discussion of her love of the Buffalo Bills on “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” received plenty of attention locally.
Set in New York City in 1882 – 30 years before the start of “Downton Abbey” – “Gilded Age” is a nine-episode “Americanized” imitation of the PBS hit that lacks the same emotional appeal.
Support Local Journalism
A reader who remembered a 2011 New York Times article on Baranski was amused by her support of the Bills, who defeated the New England Patriots, 47-17, on wild-card weekend before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime, 42-36, on Sunday.
In the Jan. 28, 2011, New York Times article, Baranski, who lives in Connecticut was quoted as saying: “I’m also a big sports fan, so in the middle of my afternoon I may very well have my feet up watching baseball, or at this time of year, football. I’m from New England, so I’m a Red Sox fan, and now I’m a New England Patriots fan.”
Apparently, she has switched back to the Bills.
In an exchange of texts, CBS’ top play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz told me he feels Western New York’s pain after Sunday’s loss, which he and analyst Tony Romo called.
Wrote Nantz: “I can’t imagine how difficult this has been for the Mafia to process. And all of Western New York. Every non-KC fan in the country fell in love with the Bills last night. And Josh Allen's star – even in defeat – has gone to another stratosphere.”
If the Bills had won, Nantz would have been in Orchard Park for the first time this year on Sunday for the AFC title game.
The playoff performance by Allen and the team’s first-place finish in the AFC East undoubtedly will make them a big prime-time and late-afternoon attraction next season.
You could even see the Bills potentially playing Detroit on Thanksgiving on CBS, which means Nantz and Romo would call the game. Other possibilities for the top CBS team to do Bills games are with the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs again – if those games don’t go to prime time on other networks. The schedule doesn’t come out for a few months.
Speaking of Allen’s star, here is what Peter King of NBC Sports wrote about the quarterback after the Bills loss Sunday: “He rose to the moment. And here’s something no one’s thinking about in the wake of the game. Allen, as brilliant as he was throwing the ball, was superb and forceful running it … When you don’t throw picks, and when you’re putting up 83 points in two playoff games, you’re a great quarterback. That’s Allen.”
“I think the best player of the playoff weekend, and this is no slight to Patrick Mahomes, was Josh Allen. Amazing football player.”
The difference between Mahomes and Allen is open to debate.
On Monday’s edition of ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption,” co-host Tony Kornheiser said Allen “is out of the playoffs because the guy against him (Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes) is just a little bit better.”
That may be true, though it is hard to see how you come to that conclusion watching Sunday’s game.
After all, Allen had the Bills ahead, 36-33, with 13 seconds left in overtime and never saw the ball again.
If the Bills defense had stopped the Chiefs for those 13 seconds, would Allen then be called “a little bit better than Mahomes?” Doubt it.
As expected, WIVB morning anchor Kelsey Anderson returned to “Wake Up!” Monday after an extended absence. She was smiling, cheerful and upbeat, except perhaps when talking about the disappointment of the Bills loss.