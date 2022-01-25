Alan Pergament: WNYer seeks to end Amy Schneider's 'Jeopardy!' reign tonight

If the Bills had won, Nantz would have been in Orchard Park for the first time this year on Sunday for the AFC title game.

The playoff performance by Allen and the team’s first-place finish in the AFC East undoubtedly will make them a big prime-time and late-afternoon attraction next season.

You could even see the Bills potentially playing Detroit on Thanksgiving on CBS, which means Nantz and Romo would call the game. Other possibilities for the top CBS team to do Bills games are with the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs again – if those games don’t go to prime time on other networks. The schedule doesn’t come out for a few months.

Speaking of Allen’s star, here is what Peter King of NBC Sports wrote about the quarterback after the Bills loss Sunday: “He rose to the moment. And here’s something no one’s thinking about in the wake of the game. Allen, as brilliant as he was throwing the ball, was superb and forceful running it … When you don’t throw picks, and when you’re putting up 83 points in two playoff games, you’re a great quarterback. That’s Allen.”

“I think the best player of the playoff weekend, and this is no slight to Patrick Mahomes, was Josh Allen. Amazing football player.”