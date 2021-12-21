Alan Pergament: WNLO's new 7 p.m. newscast co-anchored by Patriots fan kicks off with weak numbers

But I can understand those viewers who don’t think it is a good look for someone like Norkus, who is trying to make a name for herself in Western New York, wearing a jersey of Buffalo’s most bitter NFL rival.

I suppose those offended by Norkus’ allegiance to the Patriots should be thankful if she doesn’t wear the Jones jersey on the anchor set this week for the Bills-Patriots rematch coming the day after Christmas.

By the way, the new 7 p.m. newscast co-anchored by Norkus and Dave Greber on WIVB’s sister station WNLO-TV (CW 23) isn’t grabbing much of an audience in the first three weeks.

Of course, it is tough to change news viewing habits, especially in Western New York.

The hourlong newscast had a 2 rating on opening night, but only averaged about a 1 the first week and went even lower in week two. In week three, it averaged a 0.7 rating. That’s zero point 7.

Meanwhile, WKBW-TV’s (Channel 7) 7 p.m. newscast had about triple or fourth times the rating of the WNLO newscast in the second week.

Perhaps the strange promo for the 7 p.m. newscast that focuses on the number 7 sent more viewers to Channel 7 than to WNLO.