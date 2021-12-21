Alan Pergament: WNLO's new 7 p.m. newscast co-anchored by Patriots fan kicks off with weak numbers

This is what I’m thinking:
When Jordan Norkus was hired to be the new WIVB-TV and WNLO-TV co-anchor at 4 and 7 p.m. weekdays, I mentioned that her biography at her former station in Elmira noted that she is a New England Patriots fan.
It wasn’t surprising since she is originally from Connecticut.
I’ve since heard from a few readers about Norkus putting a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a jersey of New England rookie quarterback Mac Jones at the Bills' 14-10 Monday Night Football loss to the Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 6.
The negative reaction to the shot of Norkus and another Patriot fan was predictable.
“Bills Mafia isn’t going to like this!” wrote one follower.
“You trolling Buffalo or just not very smart?” wrote another.
“I commend your bravery for this post,” wrote another. “At least that’s not #12 on the shirts.” (No. 12, as every Bills fan knows, is former Patriot quarterback Tom Brady.)
I don’t have any problem with the New England native posting her love of the Patriots. I actually find it more offensive when Buffalo TV anchors openly cheer for the Bills when they are supposed to be objective.
But I can understand those viewers who don’t think it is a good look for someone like Norkus, who is trying to make a name for herself in Western New York, wearing a jersey of Buffalo’s most bitter NFL rival.
I suppose those offended by Norkus’ allegiance to the Patriots should be thankful if she doesn’t wear the Jones jersey on the anchor set this week for the Bills-Patriots rematch coming the day after Christmas.
By the way, the new 7 p.m. newscast co-anchored by Norkus and Dave Greber on WIVB’s sister station WNLO-TV (CW 23) isn’t grabbing much of an audience in the first three weeks.
Of course, it is tough to change news viewing habits, especially in Western New York.
The hourlong newscast had a 2 rating on opening night, but only averaged about a 1 the first week and went even lower in week two. In week three, it averaged a 0.7 rating. That’s zero point 7.
Meanwhile, WKBW-TV’s (Channel 7) 7 p.m. newscast had about triple or fourth times the rating of the WNLO newscast in the second week.
Perhaps the strange promo for the 7 p.m. newscast that focuses on the number 7 sent more viewers to Channel 7 than to WNLO.
It is a marathon and not a sprint, but the early 7 p.m. results just may indicate that there actually can be too many local newscasts.
Between WIVB and WNLO, there are newscasts on from 4:30 to 9 a.m., noon, 4 through 6:30 p.m. and 7, 10 and 11 p.m. That’s 10 hours of local news a day.
When watching meteorologist Andrew Baglini occasionally fill in on WGRZ-TV (Channel 2), I can’t help but think of athletes who need a change of scenery and improve with a new team.
In the few times I’ve seen him filling in, Baglini is much more animated on WGRZ than he ever was in his years as a WIVB (Channel 4) meteorologist.
It is almost like he is a different guy.
That could be partially because WIVB generally has a lower-key tone than WGRZ, which wants its on-air staffers to be more lively.
WGRZ has an on-air opening on its weather team since Heather Waldman left in September.
Baglini is now working for 26 Shirts. If he is still interested in going back to TV full time, Channel 2 could do far worse than hire him for the opening.
It isn’t often a local program gets to celebrate a decade on the air.
So, congratulations to Kevin LoVullo, who can pop a cork of champagne on Jan. 21 when “Spiel the Wine” celebrates 10 years on WGRZ with show 385.