Alan Pergament: WNED-TV's documentary on Kleinhans reminds WNYers what a special place it is

One of my favorite memories of the downtown department store Kleinhans was taking a good friend in his mid-20s there in the 1970s to buy his first pair of jeans.

I still laugh about having a friend who didn’t own a pair of jeans – which members of my generation used to call dungarees – until he was in his mid-20s.

I bring this story up because I wouldn’t be shocked if many younger Western New Yorkers don’t even remember Kleinhans was a department store long before Kleinhans Music Hall was built at Symphony Circle.

I would think the chance of getting many younger viewers to watch the WNED-TV documentary “Kleinhans’ Gift to Buffalo” airing at 9 p.m. Monday is about equal to the chance of getting them to go to anything but a pops concert by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

But for those of us into history and nostalgia, this half-hour documentary narrated by Toronto-born Natasha Marchewka about the founding of the concert hall by Edward and Mary Seaton Kleinhans is music to our ears.

It reminds all Western New Yorkers about what a special place it is and why it is located in a neighborhood rather than downtown.