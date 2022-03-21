Alan Pergament: WNED-TV's documentary on Kleinhans reminds WNYers what a special place it is

One of my favorite memories of the downtown department store Kleinhans was taking a good friend in his mid-20s there in the 1970s to buy his first pair of jeans.
I still laugh about having a friend who didn’t own a pair of jeans – which members of my generation used to call dungarees – until he was in his mid-20s.
I bring this story up because I wouldn’t be shocked if many younger Western New Yorkers don’t even remember Kleinhans was a department store long before Kleinhans Music Hall was built at Symphony Circle.
I would think the chance of getting many younger viewers to watch the WNED-TV documentary “Kleinhans’ Gift to Buffalo” airing at 9 p.m. Monday is about equal to the chance of getting them to go to anything but a pops concert by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.
But for those of us into history and nostalgia, this half-hour documentary narrated by Toronto-born Natasha Marchewka about the founding of the concert hall by Edward and Mary Seaton Kleinhans is music to our ears.
It reminds all Western New Yorkers about what a special place it is and why it is located in a neighborhood rather than downtown.
Written, produced and directed by Lynn Bader, executive producer of productions at WNED, it also arrives at what seems to be a perfect time.
Only a few weeks ago, this newspaper ran an editorial advocating for the funding needed to update the facility.
If you missed the editorial, here’s a few salient points:
“In any assessment of Buffalo’s top cultural institutions, Kleinhans Music Hall must rank in the top tier. But the elegant home of the renowned Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and location of many other socially nourishing events is 82 years old. It needs an update.
“The building’s roof is deteriorating. Its heating and cooling systems are outdated and the boiler needs to be replaced. Water-damaged walls in the Mary Seaton Room need to be repaired. Other work is necessary, adding up to an estimated total cost of $15 million. In response, Kleinhans has set a fundraising goal of $18 million, enough to complete the work and start building an endowment that will allow for more prospective, rather than reactive, upkeep.”
The ending of the editorial is a call for action.
“Other of Buffalo’s critical institutions have benefited greatly from the support of governments and foundations. And this is not the first time Kleinhans has undertaken a big maintenance program. But it’s a do-or-die one. It needs and deserves all the support it can get.”
Support Local Journalism
The WNED documentary should help get the ball rolling.
With interviews with Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra conductor JoAnn Falletta, community leaders, architecture experts, historians and just plain music lovers, the program documents the history of the building founded by the owners of a clothing business.
The music hall was financed from the estate of Edward and Mary Seaton Kleinhans valued at about $1 million, with an additional $600,000 from the Public Works Administration as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal.
The commitment to get the perfect sound and two separate places to play music – the main auditorium and the smaller Mary Seaton Room – before it opened in 1940 is documented, as is how the innovative Finnish-American father-son architects Eliel and Eero Saarinen were chosen to design the building.
There are still photos of what Buffalo looked like in the 1900s when it was the eighth largest city in the country.
Viewers are reminded that Robert F. Kennedy opened his Senate campaign at Kleinhans. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. came there. Novelist Toni Morrison spoke there. And one concertgoer amusingly noted that Bob Dylan was booed there by fans who didn’t like him changing his musical style from folk in his first set to folk rock in his second set.
At one point, Falletta sits in a Kleinhans balcony and listens to concertmaster Nikki Chooi to experience how great the sound is wherever you sit.
“You have the feeling you own a little bit of this hall,” says Falletta.
Personally, I love the comfort provided by the length between rows of seats just as much as the sound, if not more.
“It is one of the most fantastic halls I’ve ever played in my life,” adds Italian pianist Fabio Bidini. “It is a huge hall and you feel like you are playing in your living room.”
As The News' editorial noted, the living room needs fixing.
At show’s end, archivist Lauren Becker said understanding all the people involved in making Kleinhans is an “uplifting story.”
“Now that the hall is still here, it is a testament to everyone who has ever taken care of it since then,” said Becker.
It needs to be taken care of again.
Unlike jeans (my jeans anyway), music halls don’t last forever without some help. Now Kleinhans needs more love – and, partly due to inflation – many more millions to update it than it did to build it.