Local public broadcaster WNED-TV (Channel 17) is honoring the late political satirist Mark Russell by airing his 2012 PBS special multiple times this week.

“Mark Russell’s America,” which was recorded here, will air at 10 p.m. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

It is one of more than 100 live PBS specials produced by the station that featured the musical satire of the Buffalo native who skewered political leaders from both major political parties for decades.

Who among us wouldn’t have wanted Russell’s humorist take on President Donald J. Trump’s arraignment Tuesday in New York City after he was indicted by a grand jury?

Russell died last Thursday in his Washington, D.C., home at age 90.

WNED reports that “Mark Russell’s America” includes highlights from the PBS specials it produced and an interview with Russell “as he provides inimitable context for his most memorable television moments.”

I interviewed him a few times over the years, most notably on the 15th and 25th anniversaries of his PBS shows produced here. He practically wrote the columns for me by producing so many one-liners.

On the 15th anniversary in 1989, I wrote that Russell had something in common with Richard Nixon when Russell recorded his first show in 1974: The political humorist had a problem with taping.

Nixon's historic 18-minute gap wasn't that long compared to Russell's two-week gap. That was the time between the taping of the pilot for his PBS comedy show and the airing of the first show on stations affiliated with the network.

His first show, titled "Politics Can Be Fun," was taped at WNED-TV in 1974, 21 days before President Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon.

"We taped it on the day that President Ford pardoned Nixon, and I didn't know about that," Russell said. "By the time we sent it to the stations around the country the thing made no sense at all. I didn't refer to the pardon. I learned a lesson: to stay on top of things up to air time."

That led to the specials airing live.

Russell also recalled that the night of the resignation, he had a festive party with champagne at the Shoreham Hotel in Washington.

"After his speech, everybody left," said Russell. "We were out of the mood. We also were wondering about the rest of our careers. It was the old thing of having to go back to work and write our own material."

With 15 years of TV under his belt, Russell believed the future was unlimited when asked how long he felt the show could go on.

"It can last as long as I do," Russell said. "It would be fun to do a show at the end of the '90s reviewing the decade, reviewing the century and reviewing the millennium. I could go live from a nursing home."

On the show’s 25th anniversary in 1999, Russell said he liked doing the show in his old hometown, Buffalo, 420 miles from the White House.

"The major advantage of doing the show in Buffalo is I couldn't be faulted with surrounding myself with people inside the Beltway."

The station approached Russell about starting the national specials in 1974, when he was performing at the Shoreham Hotel. WNED usually carried several specials annually from 1975 through 2004. That ended when former WNED-TV boss Donald K. Boswell said PBS decided it couldn't afford to continue funding it and WNED couldn't find sponsors to continue it.

"With Mark's satire, it was hard for a corporation [to fund it]," said Boswell. "People would say: 'I love that program, but I cannot have my bank behind it.' Those are people we need to support the things we do.' "

“He was a genuine, gentle soul with a wit that could disarm anyone,” said Lynne Bader, the executive producer of Buffalo Toronto Public Media in a station release.

She produced and directed “Mark Russell’s America” and was director of the comedy specials from 2000 to 2004.

“Working on those specials with Mark and his wife, Alison, was a highlight of my career, and for many others in his WNED PBS family,” Bader added.

Born Joseph Marcus Ruslander, Russell grew up in Buffalo and graduated from Canisius High School. His comedy specials featured political humor of current events that included musical parodies played on a piano.

He was parodied by “Saturday Night Live” and “The Simpsons,” which illustrated his popularity.

One of his best lines couldn’t be more timeless.

When asked if he had any writers, Russell cracked: “Oh, yes – 100 in the Senate and 435 in the House of Representatives.”

Buffalo native Matt Wilson will be singing a duet on tonight’s episode of “American Idol” (8 p.m., WKBW-TV) after advancing Sunday night in the first of two Hollywood rounds.

Wilson sang his wife, Melisa’s, favorite song, New Edition’s “Can You Stand the Rain,” on Sunday night. He was mentored by Jordin Sparks, the winner of the sixth season of “American Idol” when it aired on Fox.

Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan didn’t comment on Wilson’s performance beyond Bryan turning to his colleagues and praising Wilson by saying, “God y’all.”

The show created some suspense by delaying for several minutes the moment when Wilson was told he was going to move on until he was part of a group of four singers who were given the good news together.