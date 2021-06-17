Alan Pergament: WKBW goes 'in-depth' in attempt to rise from the depths of its low ratings

But WKBW’s 5 p.m. newscast (1.4), the 5:30 p.m. newscast (1.7) and the relatively new 7 p.m. (1.6) all saw big percentage drops from a year ago. The rating at 5:30 p.m. was about as half as large as it was a year ago and also significantly lower than it was in May of 2019. The ratings in the key age 25-54 that advertisers covet also declined significantly.

Even for WKBW, those figures are low.

The station might try to sell the idea that it is more competitive for online viewing, which is the future. But it is doubtful that many advertisers will be buying that.

With figures that low, it is no wonder that WKBW is considering dropping its signature Eyewitness News branding. I can understand why Scripps officials may think WKBW needs a new image since the Eyewitness News branding isn’t exactly drawing viewers.

Channel 7 dropped Eyewitness News in 2003 without success when it tried to veer away from the station’s past and then returned it in 2008. The change in branding wouldn’t likely to have much impact now, either, but it probably can’t hurt.

It is hard to know what – if anything – can change WKBW’s fortunes since the Buffalo TV market historically is so resistant to change and needs a reason to switch from the top two local news departments at WIVB and WGRZ.