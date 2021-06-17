Alan Pergament: WKBW goes 'in-depth' in attempt to rise from the depths of its low ratings

How low can the ratings for WKBW-TV’s Eyewitness News go?
That’s the question after the arrival of the recently completed May sweeps by Nielsen.
All three local news departments saw significant household ratings declines in their newscasts this May compared to a year earlier when viewers were stuck at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic and watching at higher numbers.
But the ratings losses at Eyewitness News were more eye-catching considering how low they were before the latest slide.
In the five most prominent local news times – 6 a.m., 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. – three WKBW newscasts averaged less than a 2.0 household rating. Each point represents 5,285 households.
One of the two exceptions was at 6 p.m., when the newscast co-anchored by Keith Radford and Ashley Rowe averaged a 3.4 rating, which was lower than it was a year ago and two years ago. It also is considerably less than half of the 6 p.m. ratings at rival stations WIVB-TV and WGRZ-TV.
The other exception was at 11 p.m., when Rowe and Jeff Russo either co-anchor or anchor solo, averaged a 2.1 rating. That’s down from a 2.6 a year ago but one-tenth of a point higher than it was two years ago. Still, the rating is less than half that of its two rivals.
The rating for WKBW’s 6 a.m. newscast (1.9 average) co-anchored by Ed Drantch and Katie Morse was flat from a year ago, while its rivals saw increases in the early morning as more people returned to work.
But WKBW’s 5 p.m. newscast (1.4), the 5:30 p.m. newscast (1.7) and the relatively new 7 p.m. (1.6) all saw big percentage drops from a year ago. The rating at 5:30 p.m. was about as half as large as it was a year ago and also significantly lower than it was in May of 2019. The ratings in the key age 25-54 that advertisers covet also declined significantly.
Even for WKBW, those figures are low.
The station might try to sell the idea that it is more competitive for online viewing, which is the future. But it is doubtful that many advertisers will be buying that.
With figures that low, it is no wonder that WKBW is considering dropping its signature Eyewitness News branding. I can understand why Scripps officials may think WKBW needs a new image since the Eyewitness News branding isn’t exactly drawing viewers.
Channel 7 dropped Eyewitness News in 2003 without success when it tried to veer away from the station’s past and then returned it in 2008. The change in branding wouldn’t likely to have much impact now, either, but it probably can’t hurt.
It is hard to know what – if anything – can change WKBW’s fortunes since the Buffalo TV market historically is so resistant to change and needs a reason to switch from the top two local news departments at WIVB and WGRZ.
WKBW is experimenting at 6 p.m. with the idea that viewers will prefer longer pieces more than a high story count, often of crime stories. Some of the lengthier stories have been on important topics like the nursing shortage in the area.
On Wednesday, stories on the relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions and the rise in local housing prices took up the first 10 minutes of a newscast that only had a handful of stories before a break for weather.
Some of the "in-depth" stories seem less important.
Earlier in the week, Rowe did an extended piece on the three productions coming to Shea’s Buffalo Theatre as start of national tours. Russo recently did a piece of about five minutes on the popularity of craft beer here. You almost wondered if it was going to end with an offer of a free beer if you watched the station more often.
According to an article in the Atlantic magazine last month, the move to longer stories is an edict that WKBW’s owner, E.W. Scripps Company, has sent to all its stations after doing extensive research in seven cities into what younger viewers want and discovering they want fewer crime stories.
The Buffalo market wants stability in its news staffs, which is something that is in short supply at WKBW.
The partnership between WKBW’s owner and Syracuse University that brings recently graduated multimedia journalists (reporters) from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications here for a year or more before moving on is a worthy venture.
The E.W. Scripps Journalism Career Program connected with WKBW that is associated with graduates of Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications was suspended last year because of the pandemic.
But it is more advantageous for Scripps stations in bigger markets that eventually get the seasoned talent than it is for WKBW, which loses the most talented multimedia journalists after a year just as they have learned how to get around Western New York, have developed sources and have become known to viewers.
The moves of multimedia journalists Nikki DeMentri (Indianapolis), Jeddy Johnson (Detroit), Josh Bazan (Cincinnati), Paola Suro (Atlanta) and Gilat Melamed (Raleigh-Durham) are five examples of MMJs at WKBW moving to bigger markets.
WKBW recently also has lost veteran reporter Ed Reilly to retirement and controversial anchor-reporter Madison Carter to a station in Atlanta and hasn’t replaced either yet.
And it is about to lose the biggest symbol of stability, anchor Keith Radford, to retirement at the end of the month. Radford, who has been at the station through its up and downs for almost 34 years, is a part-timer who only anchors the 5:30 p.m. newscast solo and co-anchors the 6 p.m. newscast with Rowe now.
It wouldn’t be surprising if a new anchor being hired would take Radford and Carter’s anchor assignments and save Scripps some money.
The noon newscast, which Carter anchored before she left and only competes with WIVB, saw a big decline in May. But it is difficult to know how much that can be attributed to Carter’s leaving and how much to Covid-19 declining.
The station also could be losing its most visible sign of recent success, award-winning investigative reporter Charlie Specht. The contract of Specht, who has won multiple awards for his reports on the sexual abuse in the Catholic Diocese, is set to expire in a few months. He is bound to attract other offers inside and outside the market.
It wouldn’t be a total shock if WGRZ, which champions its investigations, took a run at hiring Specht.
Whether Scripps offers Specht enough incentive to stay could be an indication of whether it plans to continue investing in the station and believes patience will help it eventually turn around from the depths of where it is today.