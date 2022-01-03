Alan Pergament: WKBW drops Eyewitness News brand, names Hannah Buehler 11 p.m. anchor

It is the second time Channel 7 has dropped Eyewitness News. It did so in 2003 without success when it tried to veer away from the station’s past and then returned the brand in 2008. The change in branding won’t likely have much impact now, either, but it probably can’t hurt.

It is hard to know what – if anything – can change WKBW’s fortunes since the Buffalo TV market historically is so resistant to change and needs a reason to switch from the top two local news departments at WIVB-TV and WGRZ-TV.

The station’s new branding slogan is 7 News.

The station remains deep in third place in the local news ratings but received some encouraging news during the November sweeps.

All of its news time periods except noon saw significant growth, with the 5 p.m. newscast up 57% and the 6 a.m. newscast up 50% from a year earlier.

Of course, it is easy to get large percentage increases when your ratings are so low.