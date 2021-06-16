Alan Pergament: WKBW considers dropping Eyewitness News as its brand; Boswell's retirement delayed

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

It is like the old sports saying about a losing team dropping a high-paying star: “We could lose with him or we could lose without him.”

A new brand name likely couldn’t hurt ratings.

The research about a possible move away from Eyewitness News comes as anchor Keith Radford, who has experienced the highs and lows of the station in almost 34 years at WKBW, prepares to retire June 30.

It is unclear if Radford, who works part time as the solo anchor at 5:30 p.m. weekdays and co-anchors with Ashley Rowe at 6 p.m., will be replaced or if others at the station will take over his duties.

Madison Carter, the former noon anchor and reporter who left for a job in Atlanta, also hasn’t been permanently replaced yet.

One obvious scenario is that a new anchor will be hired to replace Carter at noon in addition to taking Radford’s part-time role.

Jaromin didn’t respond to those specific scenarios in addressing Radford’s replacement.

“In regard to Mr. Radford, there’s no ‘replacing’ Keith,” wrote Jaromin. “We are close to announcing a new anchor, from there we’ll get all our new assignments finalized and in place for the fall.”