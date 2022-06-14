Alan Pergament: WKBW completes sports staff; A look at what local stations carry Bills games this season

This is a special edition of the old Sports on the Air column:

WKBW-TV (Channel 7) has completed its sports department roster with the hiring of Briana Aldridge, a native of northern California who most recently was a weekend sports anchor and reporter at a station in Colorado Springs.

Aldridge, who previously worked at Lafayette, La., and Parkersburg, W.Va., stations, announced her arrival on Twitter, wearing a Buffalo Bills sweatshirt.

It isn’t the first time a new sports hire in Buffalo has posed in Bills merchandise and I’ve just about given up reminding people how inappropriate that is for someone covering the team. They are supposed to be reporters, not Bills fans.

According to WKBW, this is the third station Aldridge has worked for that is owned by E.W. Scripps.

She was a scholar-athlete at Clark Atlanta University, holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska and is pursuing her doctorate in strategic media through Liberty University.

Her first day is June 27.

The station, which has Matt Bove as sports director, previously announced the hiring of Dom Tibbetts. He is a native of the Syracuse area who has spent two years as a weekend sports anchor for a Scripps station in Tallahassee, Fla. He will be the station’s weekend sports anchor and reporter. An Ithaca College graduate, Tibbetts previously worked at a station in Montana.

Tibbetts’ first day is June 24, a day after weekend sports anchor and reporter Adam Unger exits. Unger, who came to Channel 7 directly from Syracuse University, is headed to a station in Indianapolis.

Sports anchor-reporter Jenna Callari is leaving the station shortly, apparently for a job outside of TV. The station says she will be an occasional contributor to Bills coverage.

Callari and WIVB sports anchor-reporter Paul Stockman were married over the weekend and posted pictures of the wedding on Twitter. Interestingly, WIVB showed the couple celebrating in one newscast and identified Stockman as a News 4 sports staffer. It didn’t mention that Callari works for a rival station.

Inquiring minds want to know: What local stations are carrying the Bills preseason games and the prime-time regular season games on cable or being streamed?

WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate, is carrying the preseason games against the visiting Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 13, the visiting Denver Broncos on Aug. 20 and the host Carolina Panthers on Aug. 26. Two of the games will be simulcast on the NFL Network.

My understanding is that Scripps has the entire Thursday Night Football game package being streamed on Amazon games this season, which means WKBW-TV (Channel 7) is carrying the Bills game against New England on Dec. 1.

WGRZ-TV (Channel 2), the local NBC affiliate, is naturally carrying the season opener Sept. 8 against the Los Angeles Rams and the Sunday Night Football game on Oct. 30 against the Green Bay Packers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

My understanding is the Bills-Titans game on ESPN’s Monday Night Football on Sept. 19 and the potential NFL Network game on Dec. 17 or 18 against the Miami Dolphins are open to bidding.

Since ABC is carrying the Philadelphia-Minnesota Sept. 19 game 75 minutes after the Bills game on ESPN starts, that would presumably rule out WKBW for the Titans game since it can’t carry two games simultaneously.

I suppose it could join the ABC game in progress after the Bills game ends, but that doesn’t seem ideal for ABC.

It still hasn’t been decided if ESPN’s new MNF broadcast team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will work the Bills-Titans game or the Philadelphia-Minnesota game.

If WKBW is out of the running for Bills-Titans, that would leave WIVB, WGRZ and WUTV as potential bidders for the game.

WIVB already gets nine Bills games and surely would want the home opener against an AFC team that it would normally carry anyway as a CBS affiliate.

WUTV, the local Fox affiliate, presently is only scheduled to carry one Bills game – the Nov. 13 matchup against Minnesota. It usually gets at least two games and sometimes more. It would seem to be a logical bidder.

WGRZ, which has two of the biggest Bills games of the season against the Rams and the Packers, also would seem like an active bidder.

It is arguable that the Buffalo Bandits often don’t receive as much attention as they deserve in local media considering the attendance for home games – at lower prices – has been higher than the attendance for Buffalo Sabres games and the Bandits are playing for the National Lacrosse League title against Colorado at 8 p.m. Saturday at KeyBank Center. The game is being carried by ESPNU and ESPN+.

Complicating the subject of what kind of coverage the Bandits deserve is the fact that the NLL, which has 14 teams, isn’t a major sports league.

The Bandits certainly got their due in TV coverage after a loss to Colorado in the second game of a three-game series Saturday night.

Of course, local news can be slow on Saturday nights but the coverage the Bandits received on WIVB was incredible and made one wonder who made the decision to put the coverage up higher in the 11 p.m. newscast than the March for Our Lives that day.

WIVB made the Bandits loss its second story on the 11 p.m. news Saturday and included interviews at a watch party after a brief mention of people without power in Niagara Falls at the top of the newscast. The Bandits coverage ran six minutes before the station’s coverage of the March for Our Lives.

WKBW appropriately led with the march against gun violence and carried five other stories before it got to the Bandits loss.

WGRZ also led with the March for Our Lives and carried several other stories before briefly mentioning the Bandits’ loss and telling viewers to wait for a longer report in its sports coverage.

On one of WGRZ’s Monday morning cut-ins, the Bandits loss and the upcoming Saturday finale was the lead.

As far as last weekend’s coverage went, the Bandits made out like, well, bandits.

