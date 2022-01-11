Alan Pergament: WKBW co-anchors Jeff Russo, Ashley Rowe asked off 11 p.m. newscast for family reasons

“I give a ton of credit that people are able to work nights for their entire career,” she added.

Russo, who has two children, ages 11 and 7, with his wife Misha, said he has had conversations with Jamorin about getting off the 11 p.m. newscast since before the pandemic in March of 2020.

He has been working late hours since starting in the news business in 1998. He joined WKBW in 2003 as a sports anchor and switched to anchoring news seven years ago.

Now he wants more time for after school and sporting events with his family, adding that it will be the first time he is home with his wife at night since they were married.

“For me, it is important to be around my family more,” said Russo. “It is … for my wife, my family and myself … . I’m thankful the station was open to me having more time with my family.”

Like Rowe, he is happy to return to more reporting now that he has time without anchoring the 11 p.m. news.

“They want their anchors to report and be more than just readers,” said Russo. “Those are strengths of both Ashley and mine.”