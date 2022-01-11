Alan Pergament: WKBW co-anchors Jeff Russo, Ashley Rowe asked off 11 p.m. newscast for family reasons

It is 11 o’clock and WKBW-TV (Channel 7) anchors Ashley Rowe and Jeff Russo know exactly where their children are: right at home with them and their spouses.
It is by their request, too.
The naming of Hannah Buehler as the station’s 11 p.m. anchor last week may have raised some eyebrows because the same people who anchor at 5 and/or 6 p.m. like Rowe and Russo generally also anchor the 11 p.m. news in this and other TV markets.
I say “generally” because there have been occasions when the 6 and 11 p.m. anchors have been different when news veterans are near retirement or because anchors want more time with their young children.
For example, legendary WKBW anchor Irv Weinstein dropped the 11 p.m. anchor role as he neared his retirement when he still anchored the 6 p.m. news.
Recently retired WKBW anchor Keith Radford did the same thing six years before the end of his record-breaking tenure.
Former WIVB-TV anchor Carol Jasen worked the 6 p.m. newscast and Jacquie Walker worked the 11 p.m. newscast a few times. That happened after Jasen, who now goes by her maiden name, Carol Crissey, had children.
But the normal way of doing things in local news is to have the same people anchoring at 6 and 11 p.m., which has the added benefit of being easier for promotional purposes.
But there is a new normal in broadcasting now, with more news people trying to have a work/life balance in a business with hours that can be difficult for family life.
Rowe and Russo confirmed they asked off the 11 p.m. newscast for family reasons.
At the same, it enables them to do something that WKBW’s owner, E.W. Scripps Company, wants – have anchors spending more time as reporters.
Four months ago, Rowe and her husband Dan Greene welcomed their daughter Phoebe into the family.
In a brief telephone interview, Rowe said she began talking to WKBW General Manager Marc Jaromin about leaving the 11 p.m. newscast before her daughter was born.
“I am very happy to be able to come home at night and put my daughter to bed,” said Rowe, whose return from maternity leave was delayed a week because of an illness that hospitalized her daughter.
Rowe, a Los Angeles native who previously worked at CTV in Toronto and has been at WKBW for six years, is happy that her new dayside hours enable her to report.
“I am a reporter at my core,” she said.
She said she is “grateful” that she’ll be able to have time to report more without having to co-anchor the 11 p.m. newscast.
“I give a ton of credit that people are able to work nights for their entire career,” she added.
Russo, who has two children, ages 11 and 7, with his wife Misha, said he has had conversations with Jamorin about getting off the 11 p.m. newscast since before the pandemic in March of 2020.
He has been working late hours since starting in the news business in 1998. He joined WKBW in 2003 as a sports anchor and switched to anchoring news seven years ago.
Now he wants more time for after school and sporting events with his family, adding that it will be the first time he is home with his wife at night since they were married.
“For me, it is important to be around my family more,” said Russo. “It is … for my wife, my family and myself … . I’m thankful the station was open to me having more time with my family.”
Like Rowe, he is happy to return to more reporting now that he has time without anchoring the 11 p.m. news.
“They want their anchors to report and be more than just readers,” said Russo. “Those are strengths of both Ashley and mine.”
Despite departing the 11 p.m. newscast, Russo and Rowe will be working the same amount of time and are not believed to have taken a pay cut for anchoring less.
Their decision to leave the late newscast explains why Buehler has moved into the prestigious 11 p.m. anchor slot.
Buehler has earned it through hard work. However, some viewers occasionally have gone to social media to disagree with her story choices.
The 7 p.m. newscast Buehler has been anchoring does very well by WKBW’s standards.
During the November sweeps, the 7 p.m. newscast averaged a rating that was slightly higher than the station’s 5 and 5:30 p.m. averages and slightly lower than the 11 p.m. average.
She also anchors the 5:30 p.m. newscast with Pheben Kassahun, who arrived at the station in the summer. The newscast grew 19% in November from a year earlier.
“She’s a great journalist with great energy that will serve the 11 p.m. show well,” Rowe said of Buehler.