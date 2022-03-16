Alan Pergament: WIVB's Todd Santos joins emerging trend of broadcasters looking for work-life balance

WIVB-TV (Channel 4) chief meteorologist Todd Santos cleared up why he is willing to give up his title, saying he wants the “flexibility” to have more time to spend with his wife and three young children.

In a 15-minute telephone interview Tuesday night, Santos said he plans to stay at WIVB in a new weather role to be determined.

“I love Buffalo, I do not want to move, and I have no intention of going anywhere else but Channel 4,” said Santos, a Rhode Island native. “I obviously adore Buffalo. The heart of this city is real and pure. I fit in here as well as where I grew up. This is my way of trying to evolve the role.”

His status at the station came into question after WIVB recently posted a job opening for chief meteorologist. WIVB news director Liza Polizzi confirmed the station was looking for a new role for Santos while pursuing a new chief meteorologist.

“For me, it is about trying to get a little more flexibility for my family,” explained Santos. “I have three children, including a 1-year-old. I want to be involved in their growing up and involved in television at Channel 4.”